Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Nick uncovers Sam’s shocking secret

In Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Friday November 4, 2022), Nick uncovers Sam’s shocking secret.

But, how will he react to the truth?

Elsewhere, Billy fears that Summer’s eating disorder has returned.

And, Tracy makes sure she gets what she wants.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Hope lands Sam in it (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Nick uncovers Sam’s secret

Sam causes trouble at school when he tells Hope that Tyrone punched Nick, after Nick demanded that Hope stays away from his son.

Hope is furious and goes home to tell Fiz and Tyrone what Sam’s told her.

She also tells them that Sam’s not the perfect son that Nick thinks he is.

He’s still writing letters to Harvey.

Fiz storms round to Nick’s house and reveals the truth about Sam’s letters.

Nick is left feeling betrayed and yells at Sam for going behind his back.

Harvey is not to be messed with.

Will Sam apologise and give up with contacting Harvey?

Summer’s dads are being overprotective (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Billy worries about Summer

Summer struggles with her morning sickness and goes to the doctors to see if there’s anything they can do to relieve her sickness.

When she goes home afterwards, she’s sick in the sink, causing major worry for her dads.

Billy starts to think that Summer’s eating disorder is back as a result of her pregnancy.

Summer returns home to find Billy, Todd and Paul waiting for her.

Will Summer tell them that she’s still pregnant?

Later Summer and Aaron return to the flat and tell Billy they’re going to move into the builder’s yard flat with Jacob and Amy.

Adam issues Arnie a warning (Credit: ITV)

Amy and Jacob have an announcement

Jacob and Amy move back into No.1 after dog sitting.

But Amy is not happy when she finds out Daniel and Daisy have taken over her room and she and Jacob are going to have to sleep on a blow-up bed.

Tracy orders Daniel to get the loo fixed and the portaloo taken away before Amy decides to move out again.

However Arnie refuses to fix the toilet unless they pay him cash up front.

In the Rovers Daniel tries to reason with Arnie but has no success.

Adam warns Arnie that Tracy was once convicted of murder and shouldn’t be messed with.

Will Adam’s warning change Arnie’s mind?

Meanwhile Amy and Jacob tell Tracy there’s something she needs to know…

Glenda ends up with a red face (Credit: ITV)

Glenda’s facial takes a bad turn

At No.11 Glenda advises Sean that if he wants to win Laurence back he needs to make a grand gesture.

She suggests turning up at his work with flowers.

After a wasted trip to the surgery, Sean returns home to find Glenda with a red and blotchy face.

It turns out Glenda has been using Mary’s ultra wand.

Max gets a job (Credit: ITV)

Alya hires Daryan and Max

When Daryan and Max see that Speed Daal are looking for a waiter at Speed Daal they both apply for the job.

Alya decides to hire them both.

