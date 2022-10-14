Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Nick and Leanne receive horrifying shock from Harvey

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight, there is a horrifying shock in store for Nick and Leanne as they receive news from Harvey.

Harvey, who is currently in prison, has reached out to them both.

But what does Harvey want?

Meanwhile Alya is shocked and disappointed by the results of the DNA test.

Elsewhere, Tim makes a texting error.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Nick tells Leanne that they have both received visiting orders from Harvey (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Leanne and Nick get a horrifying shock

Nick shows Leanne that they have both received visiting orders for Harvey Gaskell in prison.

They agree not to respond and Nick rips up the letters.

However, Leanne has second thoughts, and tells Nick that she won’t be able to rest until she finds out what Harvey wants.

Will Leanne and Nick give in to Harvey?

What does he want?

Alya gets some answers (Credit: ITV)

Shocking news for Alya

Elsewhere, Stu feels better for having learned the truth about Charlie’s death.

However, Yasmeen feels conflicted.

Meanwhile, Dee-Dee calls into Speed Daal and tells Alya that the results of the DNA test are in.

But when Alya hears the news, she is shocked.

What will she do?

A meal at the Bistro turns awkward when Tim sends Sally a text message intended for Aggie (Credit: ITV)

Tim and Aggie are outed

Tim arrives home to find Sally doing an aerobics workout.

When he joins in, the pair share an intimate moment.

A passionate kiss soon turns into sex, for the first time in months.

Later, Ed asks them to join him and Aggie at table in the Bistro.

Aggie is nervous when Sally admires her necklace, unaware that Tim bought it for her.

Seeing that Aggie is puzzled by his and Sally’s flirtatious behaviour, Tim sends Aggie a text.

However, he is horrified when he realises that he has sent it to Sally instead.

How will Sally react?

Max is angry with David (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Max in trouble again

At No.8, Max is angry with David for having him interrogated by the police over Maria‘s death threats.

David tells Shona that they will wait and see what the police find on Max’s laptop.

Later, Max argues with David for not having faith in him.

David then receives a phone call from the police, who are calling around to talk to him.

What have they found on Max’s laptop?

With Bernie out of the house, Fern steals a bank statement from Bernie (Credit: ITV)

Fern double-crosses Bernie

In other Coronation Street spoilers tonight, Bernie announces that she is taking a cleaning job so as to make more money.

Later, Fern tells her that the cleaning agency is dodgy and that she should steer clear.

After sending Bernie out for a takeaway, she steals a bank statement and one of Bernie’s tops.

Bernie returns home to find Fern gone.

Gemma is sceptical that Fern ever existed in the first place. She tells Bernie that she’s too old for imaginary friends.

What does Fern have planned?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

