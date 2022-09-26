Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Murder on the cobbles as villain turns killer?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Monday, September 26 2022) reveal that Leo decides to confront Stephen, but is he putting himself in danger?

Meanwhile James fears his career is over and Bernie ends up losing her cleaning job after an accident at Dev‘s.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Leo confronts Stephen about his lies (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Leo confronts Stephen

Leo’s dad Teddy shows up and tells his son that he’s mad to chuck his life away on a woman twice his age that can’t be trusted.

Leo tells Gemma about his doubts.

However Leo becomes distracted as he sets out on a mission to prove Stephen is a liar.

Leo speaks to the estate agent that was booked to value Audrey’s house. Later he eavesdrops on Stephen and Gabrielle‘s conversation.

Leo decides to confront Stephen and tells him that he knows about his plan to get his hands on the equity of Audrey‘s house to pay Gabrielle back.

As Stephen follows Leo onto the factory gantry, Leo threatens to call Audrey.

Has Leo just put himself in danger? What lengths will Stephen go to to stop Leo?

Coronation Street spoilers: Police investigate the shooting

Meanwhile the police start asking questions over the shooting last week.

James worried about his football career (Credit: ITV)

James fears his career is over

Feeling upset, James confides in Aggie that he’ll never be the player that he was. He believes his career is now over.

Ed and Michael tell James not to make any quick decisions about his career.

What is Bernie planning? (Credit: ITV)

Bernie turns to Fern

When Bernie accidentally smashes the first golf trophy Aadi ever won while cleaning the house, Dev is furious and fires her.

Bernie is desperate for money. Finding Fern‘s card she decides to give her a call.

What is she up to?

Evelyn makes a decision (Credit: ITV)

Evelyn leaves

During Evelyn‘s first shift at the charity shop, Joy lays down the ground rules.

Evelyn is forced to bite her tongue.

Later Evelyn makes a call and reveals that she’s going off to Cornwall for a few days.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.