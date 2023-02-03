Coronation Street's background and logo with a female silhouette
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Much-loved character causes chaos as they return

And Leanne finds out the truth

By Tamzin Meyer

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Friday February 2, 2023), Eileen returns to the cobbles as she arrives back from Thailand.

As she returns, her gift to Todd causes quite a stir.

How does Eileen cause chaos on her return in Coronation Street spoilers tonight?

Eileen’s back from Thailand (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Eileen returns

Tonight, Eileen returns back to Weatherfield after her trip away to Thailand.

She’s welcomed home by her family.

After she settles in, she gifts Todd some boxing gloves and tells him to try them out.

George and Todd start fighting each other but things take a turn for the worse.

George swings at Todd and cracks his tooth.

Sean sees that Todd’s in pain and books him an appointment with Laurence.

Will Sean come to regret that decision?

Sam is influenced by Damon (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Sam gets into a fight

Sam looks up to Damon and asks him for some tips on how to fight.

Damon happily gives him some before telling Nick to take a drug delivery into the Bistro.

At school, bully Conny approaches Sam but this time Sam fights back.

Nick and Leanne are shocked when the school inform them that Sam’s been fighting someone.

Back at the Bistro, Sam explains how Damon gave him some fighting tips.

Nick is furious but Leanne doesn’t see why Nick’s so mad at Damon.

Nick then has no choice but to tell Leanne about Damon being Harvey’s brother and that he’s dealing drugs in their restaurant.

Will Leanne forgive Nick for keeping this secret from her?

Justin tells Daisy to dump Daniel (Credit: ITV)

Justin gives Daisy an ultimatum

Daniel spots Justin in the street and makes it clear that he’s to stay away from Daisy.

Later on, Justin ignores Daniel’s message and approaches Daisy in the Rovers’ beer garden.

He gives her an ultimatum.

He’ll stay away from her for a while if she ends things with Daniel.

Daisy tries to push this to the back of her mind and gets stuck into wedding planning instead.

But, should Daisy be telling the police about Justin’s behaviour?

Fiz wants to sort things out (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz calls a meeting with Beth

Fiz asks Beth if they could have a meeting with Hope to find out exactly what happened.

Hope comes home and is furious that her parents don’t believe that Beth slapped her.

She storms out in a strop.

Did Beth slap Hope?

Bernie is a natural (Credit: ITV)

Bernie becomes a pro at golf

Dev’s golfing partner lets him down so he turns to Bernie to play with him instead.

Bernie’s full of pride afterwards as she tells Chesney how she beat Dev at golf.

Dev’s a sore loser.

Later on, in The Rovers, Bernie gets a call from the women’s golf captain asking her to come to next week’s trials.

Dev tries to act happy for Bernie but he’s secretly bitter.

Do we sense a golfing rivalry coming on?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Gail and Eileen Clash in the Street | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to tonight’s episode of Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Coronation Street Eileen Grimshaw

Trending Articles

Prince Harry and his book Spare
Prince Harry news: ‘Deranged’ royal called out by A-lister over virginity confession
Kelly on The Chase, Bradley Walsh looking shocked on The Chase
The Chase viewers fume at Bradley Walsh’s ‘ridiculous’ behaviour towards contestant
Vernon Kay smiling outside radio studios and Tess Daly smiling at BAFTAs
Tess Daly shares big news about book in video with husband Vernon Kay: ‘Today felt monumental’
Naga Munchetty smiling on BBC Breakfast today
BBC Breakfast today: Naga Munchetty distracts viewers with appearance
Sir David Jason king interviewed on Lorraine
Sir David Jason fans share fears as legendary Only Fools and Horses star trends on Twitter
Emmerdale's Caleb and Moira
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Moira issues warning to Caleb