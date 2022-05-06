Seb Abi Coronation Street
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: More heartbreak for Abi as she attends Seb’s vigil

It's been a year since Seb died

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Friday, May 6) reveals Abi attends Seb‘s vigil after losing custody of baby Alfie.

Meanwhile Mr Thorne makes a threat to Aggie, and George comes clean to Eileen.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Abi Webster sobs at Seb's vigil as Asha and Nina watch on
Abi sobs at Seb’s vigil (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street in 2022: Who’s leaving and who’s joining Weatherfield?

Coronation Street spoilers: Abi attends Seb’s vigil

Over the last few weeks Abi and Imran have been battling for custody of thier son, Alfie.

This week, Abi was furious as Ben lied in court, claiming he witnessed her buying drugs.

The judge granted custody of baby Alfie to Imran and Toyah, leaving Abi heartbroken.

Today is the anniversary of Seb Franklin’s death.

Abi attends the vigil for her oldest son, who died last year after being attacked by Corey Brent.

Will she be okay?

Mr Throne isn’t happy when he finds out he’s been reported (Credit: ITV)

Mr Thorne threatens Aggie

At the hospital Aggie tells the other nurse that someone has reported Mr Thorne.

She later discovers that all of Mr Thorne’s operations have been cancelled until further notice.

Mr Thorne approaches Aggie and tells her he plans to make her life a misery.

What will Aggie do?

Coronation Street Eileen and Geroge in liviung room having spent the night
George tells Eileen the truth (Credit: ITV)

George comes clean to Eileen

At the undertaker’s, Todd tells George off for mixing up the clients’ ashes.

He points out he needs to speak to Eileen about the fact he’s not sleeping.

George goes to see Eileen and finally admits he’s been staying up everything night they’re together so he doesn’t subject her to his snoring.

How will Eileen react?

Kirk Sutherland is taking his new responsibilities too far and Sarah Barlow is annoyed
Is Kirk taking his new responsibilities too far? (Credit: ITV)

Kirk makes changes

In the factory Sarah and Carla are interrupted by demonstrating his new air horn.

Kirk explains how the plan is to blow the horn every time they make a sale as he introduces further ‘improvements’ as Extra Office Administrator.

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: Peter arrested in bust up with the man who saved his life

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Meghan, Harry and son Archie alongside William and Kate during royal engagement
William and Kate lead birthday tributes to Archie as he turns three
BGT Jonathan Goodwin on Lorraine with fiancee Amanda Abbington May 6, 2022
BGT star Jonathan Goodwin told fiancée she ‘could walk away’ after stunt left him paralysed
Coronation Street Audrey and Stephen feature imager
Coronation Street Audrey Roberts’ long-lost son to return after 15 years
Warwick Davis in suit at movie premiere
Warwick Davis features in emotional video for charity ‘close to his heart’ after wife’s health battle
Emmerdale Roxy Shahidi on the red carpet and as Leyla Harding
Who is Emmerdale star Roxy Shahidi married to? How many children do they have?
Parminder Nagra as DI Ray
DI Ray on ITV1: Will there be a season 2 of the Parminder Nagra police drama?