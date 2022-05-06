Coronation Street spoilers tonight: More heartbreak for Abi as she attends Seb’s vigil

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Friday, May 6) reveals Abi attends Seb‘s vigil after losing custody of baby Alfie.

Meanwhile Mr Thorne makes a threat to Aggie, and George comes clean to Eileen.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Abi sobs at Seb’s vigil (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Abi attends Seb’s vigil

Over the last few weeks Abi and Imran have been battling for custody of thier son, Alfie.

This week, Abi was furious as Ben lied in court, claiming he witnessed her buying drugs.

The judge granted custody of baby Alfie to Imran and Toyah, leaving Abi heartbroken.

Today is the anniversary of Seb Franklin’s death.

Abi attends the vigil for her oldest son, who died last year after being attacked by Corey Brent.

Will she be okay?

Mr Throne isn’t happy when he finds out he’s been reported (Credit: ITV)

Mr Thorne threatens Aggie

At the hospital Aggie tells the other nurse that someone has reported Mr Thorne.

She later discovers that all of Mr Thorne’s operations have been cancelled until further notice.

Mr Thorne approaches Aggie and tells her he plans to make her life a misery.

What will Aggie do?

George tells Eileen the truth (Credit: ITV)

George comes clean to Eileen

At the undertaker’s, Todd tells George off for mixing up the clients’ ashes.

He points out he needs to speak to Eileen about the fact he’s not sleeping.

George goes to see Eileen and finally admits he’s been staying up everything night they’re together so he doesn’t subject her to his snoring.

How will Eileen react?

Is Kirk taking his new responsibilities too far? (Credit: ITV)

Kirk makes changes

In the factory Sarah and Carla are interrupted by demonstrating his new air horn.

Kirk explains how the plan is to blow the horn every time they make a sale as he introduces further ‘improvements’ as Extra Office Administrator.

