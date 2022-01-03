Coronation Street SPOILERS tonight Mon Jan 3: TWO new killers emerge in Weatherfield?

It’s the first Monday of 2022 and the soap schedule is back to normal so here are your Coronation Street spoilers for tonight!

Is Ted dead, baby? (Credit: ITV)

Emma and Faye turn killers?

They are the most unlikely killers to hit the streets of Weatherfield since walking Wet Wipe John Stape got a taste for blood, but it seems Emma and Faye could be responsible for expiring an old man.

Accidentally, of course!

The duo are travelling back from a New Year’s Eve party, with learner Faye in the driving seat and qualified adult Emma hungover/possibly still drunk.

They spot an old man too late and knock him down; thankfully he – Ted – is, seemingly okay, albeit frail, and they help him home.

Later, the girls are shaken as Imran spots Emma worse for wear and says she shouldn’t be in charge of a learner while under the influence – and if they had an accident she would be in BIG trouble.

Emma and Faye decide to return to the flat to check up on Ted and apologise… what will they find there?

Abi won’t be keeping mum if she is pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Abi’s feeling aggy

Abi and Imran meet to discuss the pregnancy – he demands she do a test to check whether she definitely is expecting.

Abi warns that if it’s a positive result she is telling Kevin – just as Kev rounds the corner and demands to know what they’re talking about.

She manages to change the subject – but later shows up at Imran and Toyah’s with ‘news’…

Tim’s troubled about something and he’s keeping it from Sal (Credit: ITV)

What’s Tim hiding?

Tim and Sally kick off the new year with a smoothie and a heart-healthy omelette as part of their new healthy regime.

Tim bumps into Peter and reveals that he’s booked both he and Sally in for health checks with Dr Gaddas.

Sally is thrilled when they both successfully pass their health checks and, after a power walk, Sally reckons they deserve a treat!

Tim seems very reluctant to let their regime slide so soon and, as he takes a call to confirm an appointment, it’s clear he’s hiding something pretty major.

Adam’s woes

Sarah and Adam have breakfast together after their almighty New Year’s Eve argument, although she is still frosty towards him.

He offers to take Harry for a kick-about but when Lydia and Daniel approach, he tears a strip off his ex for dripping poison into Sarah’s ear – and warns his uncle off her.

Later, Adam and Sarah call a truce as he assures her he only cares about her and Harry – but how long will playing happy families last this time?

Sam is making slow progress (Credit: ITV)

Sam on the mend?

Nick leaves Sam in the cafe watching Mary play a game of chess, and listening to Hope chatter away over the walkie-talkie – but he still doesn’t talk, beyond a ‘no’ and ‘over’.

When Mary suggests Sam might like to come back tomorrow and learn to play chess properly, Nick is reluctant as it’s his first day back at school after his mum’s death.

Mary urges him to ask Sam what HE wants and the lad nods enthusiastically. Could Mary and chess be his route back to recovery?

