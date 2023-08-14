Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Lauren propositions Roy as she tries to sleep with him

Our Coronation Street spoilers tonight can reveal that Roy Cropper is left reeling when troubled Lauren Bolton tries to sleep with him. How will Roy react?

Elsewhere, Stephen tries to recover evidence of his misdeeds as he breaks into Lauren’s hotel room. But, with someone approaching the bedroom door, will he be caught out at last?

Meanwhile, Chesney tries to support Gemma on her first day at work. Then, Glenda tries to salvage her Summer Spectacular as she’s hit with a setback.

Also, Ronnie and Ed form a partnership after hearing some good news.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

Lauren is heartbroken when Max rejects her advances (Credit: ITV)

Lauren makes a move on Roy

With Lauren now working at the café, Shona gives Lauren advice on how to deal with awkward customers. Later, Beth accuses Lauren of short-changing her.

Lauren remains calm but manages to prove Beth wrong. Shona congratulates Lauren on handling the situation well.

Afterwards, Lauren tells Max about her successful day in the café. Max is genuinely pleased for her – but when she tries to kiss him, he pulls away.

Roy is horrified when Lauren propositions him (Credit: ITV)

Embarrassed, Lauren storms out of the house and heads to the café. She tells Roy that she has made a fool out of herself and wants to resign.

Roy offers her food and a bed for the night before she comes to any rash decisions. Lauren then tries to show her gratitude with the offer of sex.

How will horrified Roy react?

What will Roy say to Lauren? (Credit: ITV)

Stephen caught in the act?

Lou arrives for her meeting with Carla and Stephen. She tells them that the police have agreed to look into the missing watch and strange tie pin.

When an opportunity presents itself, Stephen steals her hotel key from Lou’s bag. Later, he overhears Peter calling his pawnbroker.

Peter tells Stephen that he pawned the watch. He admits that it has since been sold.

Later on, Stephen lets himself into Lou’s hotel room while she is at the factory. Rifling through Lou’s belongings, he finds his tie pin and pops it in his pocket.

But as Stephen goes to leave, he hears someone at the bedroom door. Is Stephen about to be caught?

Stephen attempts to get himself out of the frame (Credit: ITV)

Gemma’s first day at work

Chesney gives Gemma a furry notebook and matching pen for her first day with Newton & Ridley. Later, Gemma arrives for a Newton & Ridley board meeting.

Although Henry does his best to put her at her ease, Philip makes his disapproval obvious.

Afterwards, Gemma visits The Rovers and tells Jenny and Daisy that it’s been a tough day.

Philip isn’t best pleased with Henry’s new hire (Credit: ITV)

Hope saves the day for Glenda

Gerry the Tai-Chi instructor tells Glenda that he’s booked the community centre all day tomorrow. Glenda is horrified to realise that this clashes with her Little Big Shotz Summer Spectacular.

When she tells Tyrone that she desperately needs to find another venue for the show, Hope suggests that she speak to council member Maria.

Maria goes on to suggest that they hold the show in the bistro. Glenda is thrilled that the show has been saved.

But is Hope up to something?

Business is good for Ronnie and Ed

Ronnie visits No.3 and shares the news that the last of the new houses has sold. Ed agrees to join him for a celebratory drink.

Ronnie suggests to Ed that they form a business partnership together. When Michael moots the business name as Ediron Developments, the brothers are impressed.

