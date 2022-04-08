Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Laura dies as Kelly refuses to see her?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Friday, April 8 2022) reveal Kelly refuses to see her mum, despite her only having hours to live.

Meanwhile Sam competes in his chess tournament, and Emma prepares to leave Weatherfield.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street

Will Kelly see Laura? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Laura dies as Kelly refuses to see her?

Maria and Kelly are about to leave for the hairdressing awards when Gary reveals he’s had a call from the hospital warning him that Laura only has a few hours left to live.

Determined that her mum is not going to ruin her day, Kelly leaves and Maria hurries out after her.

At the awards, Kelly wins Best Trainee Stylist and knocks back the wine, clearly still upset about her mum.

Gary arrives at the awards and tries to convince her to visit Laura. Will she go?

Sam competes in the chess tournament (Credit: ITV)

Sam participates in the chess tournament

In the Bistro, Nick goes over some chess tactics with Sam, convinced his genius son is going to wipe the floor with his opponent.

Sam takes a seat opposite the opponent, Jalena, for the final chess tournament. Will he take the crown?

Daisy is furious when Nicky tells Daniel she’s been offered the TA position (Credit: ITV)

Daisy becomes suspicious of Nicky

After a lovely day out with Daniel, Daisy is furious when Nicky calls in the Rovers to tell him she’s been offered the teaching assistant position.

As Daisy quizzes Nicky over her previous career, she immediately suspects she may be hiding something.

Emma prepares to leave (Credit: ITV)

Emma prepares to leave

Meanwhile Emma has decided to move to Australia with Jon. Will she get her happy ending?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

