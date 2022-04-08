Laura Kelly Coronation Street
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Laura dies as Kelly refuses to see her?

Laura is dying in hospital

By Charlotte Rodrigues
| Updated:

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Friday, April 8 2022) reveal Kelly refuses to see her mum, despite her only having hours to live.

Meanwhile Sam competes in his chess tournament, and Emma prepares to leave Weatherfield.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street

Kelly wins trainee stylist of the year, but is shocked by news Laura doesn't have long left in Corrie
Will Kelly see Laura? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Laura dies as Kelly refuses to see her?

Maria and Kelly are about to leave for the hairdressing awards when Gary reveals he’s had a call from the hospital warning him that Laura only has a few hours left to live.

Determined that her mum is not going to ruin her day, Kelly leaves and Maria hurries out after her.

At the awards, Kelly wins Best Trainee Stylist and knocks back the wine, clearly still upset about her mum.

Gary arrives at the awards and tries to convince her to visit Laura. Will she go?

Coronation Street Nick proudly watches Sam play chess
Sam competes in the chess tournament (Credit: ITV)

Sam participates in the chess tournament

In the Bistro, Nick goes over some chess tactics with Sam, convinced his genius son is going to wipe the floor with his opponent.

Sam takes a seat opposite the opponent, Jalena, for the final chess tournament. Will he take the crown?

Coronation Street: Daisy is furious when Nicky tells Daniel she's been offered the TA position
Daisy is furious when Nicky tells Daniel she’s been offered the TA position (Credit: ITV)

Daisy becomes suspicious of Nicky

After a lovely day out with Daniel, Daisy is furious when Nicky calls in the Rovers to tell him she’s been offered the teaching assistant position.

As Daisy quizzes Nicky over her previous career, she immediately suspects she may be hiding something.

Will Emma run away in Corrie or get a happy ending?
Emma prepares to leave (Credit: ITV)

Emma prepares to leave

Meanwhile Emma has decided to move to Australia with Jon. Will she get her happy ending?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

