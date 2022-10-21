Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Killer Stephen caught out by Leo’s dad?

In Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Friday, October 21 2022) it’s revealed Leo‘s dad Teddy shows up at the pub concerned about his missing son.

But what does this mean for Stephen?

Meanwhile Billy finds out about Summer‘s pregnancy and the police continue to question Bernie over the robbery.

Can she convince them she’s innocent?

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Teddy is worried about Leo (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Killer Stephen caught out by Leo’s dad?

In the Rovers Jenny tells Stephen that she still hasn’t heard a thing from Leo and suspects he’s met someone else in Canada.

Stephen pretends to by sympathetic, knowing that he was the one who killed Leo.

Later Leo’s dad Teddy turns up at the pub.

He tells Jenny and Stephen that not only has he not heard from his son, there is no trace of him.

He says he thinks it’s time for him to tell the police about Leo’s disappearance.

Stephen masks his anxiety. But is he about to get caught out?

Billy finds out the truth (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Esther makes Summer an offer

Summer tells Paul that she and Aaron are back together and they will make a decision about the baby.

Meanwhile Esther invites Summer out for lunch at the Rovers as a thank you for her help with the clothes swap.

When Summer and Aaron turn up, she realises Billy is also there.

While they have lunch, Paul turn up and as he makes a comment about Summer’s condition.

Billy quickly realises Summer is pregnant.

Summer runs out of the pub and Esther goes after her.

In Victoria Garden Esther explains to Summer that she and Mike can’t have kids and suggests she’d be willing to adopt her baby.

Summer is shocked and so is Aaron when she tells him what Esther said.

Summer tells Aaron about her concerns about pregnancy and diabetes and the problems she would face.

He soon Aaron realises the enormity of the situation.

Summer returns home to find Billy, Todd and Paul discussing her pregnancy and body image issues.

Bernie is questioned (Credit; ITV)

Bernie is questioned

At the police station Bernie sticks to her story and explains to the police officer how Fern took a cleaning job in her name, stole her clothes and robbed the jewellers.

Later the officer tells her that the number she gave for Fern is out of service and they’re releasing her pending further enquiries.

Daisy tells Jenny her concerns (Credit: ITV)

Daisy confides in Jenny

Daniel suggests to Daisy that she should move in with him properly.

But later Daisy confides in Jenny how Daniel has asked her to move in but she’d rather they found their own place as she doesn’t feel comfortable knowing the flat holds memories of Sinead.

Sam is hiding something from Nick (Credit: ITV)

Sam goes behind Nick’s back

In the back yard of No.9 Sam tells Hope he sent another letter to Harvey and his dad would be furious if he knew.

But Hope is impressed.

Meanwhile in his prison cell Harvey opens Sam’s letter and is amused to see he sent him a questionnaire to fill in about his violent past.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!