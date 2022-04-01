Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Kevin drops a huge bombshell on Toyah?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Friday, April 1 2022) reveal Kevin finds out who Alfie’s dad is, but will he tell Toyah?

Meanwhile Summer goes out with her friends, but they’re concerned about her health and Fiz has something to tell Ty.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Kevin finds Alfie’s birth certificate (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoiler: Kevin drops a bombshell on Toyah?

Imran tells a pleased Toyah that he has set Abi up with a solicitor free of charge.

Soon he secretly heads off with Abi to register Alfie’s birth.

When Toyah bumps into Abi carrying a package containing Alfie’s paperwork she notices her acting strangely.

She assumes Abi is back on drugs and warns Kevin.

Later Kevin goes round to Abi’s and as Abi makes tea, he hunts for the package.

He soon finds the birth certificate which states Imran is Alfie’s father.

How will he react?

Meanwhile Toyah and Imran sit down with the social worker to discuss adopting Elsie, but is Kevin about to tell Toyah the truth?

Summer wants to be more fun so knocks back drinks (Credit: ITV)

Summer takes a risk

Billy urges Summer to take a night off revising for her exams and go on a night out with her friends.

Fed up of being the boring one, she knocks back the wine in the café while Asha, Amy and Nina worry about her insulin levels.

It obvious she’s getting drunk before the night has even properly started.

Summer snaps at them when they continue to worry, determined to have a good time.

Fiz is thankful to Tyrone but he’s gutted when she says they’re moving sooner (Credit: ITV)

Fiz has news for Tyrone

When the estate agent reveals that he’s lowered the price of No.9 on Tyrone’s instruction, Fiz and Phill are taken aback.

Fiz thanks Tyrone and tells him that she and Phill are going to move into their new home sooner so they can start some of the jobs themselves.

Tyrone is gutted to realise they’ll be leaving so soon.

Nick is fuming when Sam admits he’s been playing chess behind his back (Credit: ITV)

Sam’s secret is out

In a bid to steer Sam away from chess, Nick reveals that he’s booked him a trip to the space centre.

But Sam’s lack of interest leaves Nick confused.

When Sam admits to his dad he’s been playing chess with Roy behind his back, Nick is furious and questions Leanne.

Jon and Emma spend the day together (Credit: ITV)

Emma tells more lies

Over breakfast, a loved up Emma tells Jon she’ll call in sick so they can spend the day together.

Later she lies to Craig and Faye that she spent the day with an old school friend.

Will they find out the truth?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

