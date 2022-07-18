Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Kelly killed as kidnappers demand her dad’s money?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Monday, July 18 2022) reveal Kelly‘s kidnappers demand her dad’s money, threatening to kill her.

Meanwhile Wendy wants to make things right with Ken and Tyrone returns from his trip with Phill.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Can Gary help Kelly? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for July 18-22

Coronation Street spoilers: Kelly killed as kidnappers demand her dad’s money?

Gary and Maria are worried when they realise Kelly didn’t return home the night before.

Gary goes to find Aadi and Aadi reveals that Kelly went to see another one of Rick’s clients and didn’t show up to their date, leaving Gary panicking.

Meanwhile Kieron goes to see Kelly in the cellar. He gives her her phone and tells her to text Gary to let him know she’s okay.

However Kelly finds a way to let Gary know that she’s in danger.

Gary receives a text from Kelly telling him to let her mum know she’s ok and he immediately knows something is wrong.

Kieron tells Kelly he wants the rest of her dad’s money and calls Gary from her phone.

He tells him if he wants to see Kelly alive again, he needs to come up with £50k.

Aggie is not happy (Credit: ITV)

Aggie goes after Debbie

In the Bistro, Debbie is stressed and tells Ronnie that Ray cancelled the professional indemnity insurance.

Debbie calls at the hospital and gives a cheque to Ed and Aggie.

Aggie tells her it’s not nearly enough and advises Debbie to hire a lawyer as she’s already spoke to Adam.

Debbie and Ronnie are stunned, but can Debbie afford it?

Wendy wants to make things right (Credit: ITV)

Tracy lashes out at Wendy

Wendy fills Abi in on her past with Ken and Abi encourages her to make up with him, promising she will deal with Tracy.

As Abi heads off to the café with Tracy, Wendy goes to No.1 and knocks on the door.

How will Ken react to seeing Wendy?

Tracy and Abi come back around the corner and see Wendy leaving No.1.

Tracy is furious and marches over, ready for a row.

How will Fiz and Tyrone’s therapy session go? (Credit: ITV)

Fiz and Tyrone start therapy

Tyrone returns from his trip away with Phill. He admits to Fiz that they’re no further forward as every time he bought up the marriage, Phill became upset.

Later Fiz and Phill go to their first couples’ therapy session.

But will it go to plan?

Todd realises how awkward Frank is around Dylan (Credit: ITV)

Frank struggles to get along with Dylan

Frank comes over and introduces himself to Dylan, but it’s soon clear they don’t have anything in common.

Todd clocks Frank’s awkward demeanour.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.