Composite image of Daisy and Justin; she looks scared, he looks deranged (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Justin’s evil words as he attacks Daisy

Justin enacts his revenge upon Daisy

By Joel Harley

Coronation Street spoilers tonight have revealed that Daisy is attacked on her wedding day – with Justin issuing a chilling threat as he advances upon her.

What will Justin do?

And, in other Coronation Street spoilers tonight, Paul tells Billy about his financial woes.

Meanwhile, Simon and Tracy clock Amy’s unease at the wedding.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

Ryan and Daisy in Coronation Street stand back as Justin threatens Daisy with acid
Justin is lurking inside the Rovers (Credit: ITV)

Justin attacks Daisy on her wedding day

Daisy wakes up on her big day with a bloodshot eye.

She’s convinced that her wedding day is cursed – just as her mum Christina threatened.

Things go from bad to worse when the wedding car is stolen and Ryan is forced to play chauffeur.

Then, the wedding cake arrives decorated with a retirement message.

But with Jenny and Glenda’s assistance, Daisy arrives downstairs looking like a million dollars.

As Jenny and Glenda leave for the wedding venue, Ryan loads up the car.

Meanwhile, Alya wishes him well on his new venture in Ibiza.

Then, Ryan goes into the pub to get Daisy… but they’re horrified to find Justin waiting inside.

He advances on Daisy, holding a glass full of clear liquid.

Advancing upon Daisy, he viciously tells her that no one will want her after what he’s about to do.

Then he launches acid at her.

Will Daisy take the full brunt of Justin’s acid attack?

Billy talks to a worried-looking Paul on Coronation Street
Billy notices that Paul seems worried about something (Credit: ITV)

Paul confides in Billy

At the wedding, Paul picks up a glass of champagne with his left hand.

Billy observes, and can see that Paul is worried.

Paul tells him that he’s spent every penny of the loan – and is unable to pay it back.

Simon looks weirdly at an uncomfortable Amy on Corrie
The wedding stirs up some uncomfortable feelings in Amy (Credit: ITV)

Amy’s unease is palpable

As Amy stands awkwardly in her bridesmaid dress, Adam gives her a friendly squeeze.

She draws attention from Simon when she flinches from Adam’s touch.

But when he tries to talk to her about it, Amy snaps back at Simon.

Tracy watches this exchange with suspicion.

Will she figure out what went on with Amy and Aaron?

Daisy's Mum Curses The Wedding | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

