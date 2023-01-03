Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Jenny in deadly danger from Stephen after shock proposal?

In Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Tuesday, January 3 2023) Jenny invites Teddy to stay with her while he recovers. But has she put herself in danger?

Meanwhile Griff attacks Spider, and Roy decides it’s time he gets himself a phone.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Jenny has an idea to help Teddy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Jenny puts herself in danger?

In the hospital, Jenny assures Teddy that his memory will return and they’ll know the full story regarding Leo.

But Stephen secretly hopes that she’s wrong.

Later Jenny reveals that she’s invited Teddy to stay with her while he’s recovering and Stephen is quietly horrified.

Will Jenny find out the truth? Is she in danger from Stephen?

Spider comes face to face with Griff (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Griff kills Spider?

With Maria planning to rebrand the Christmas market as a Peace festival, Griff orders Spider to meet him at his flat.

Unaware that Griff is leading him to believe he is planning something for Maria’s meeting at the Town Hall.

Meanwhile Spider receives a message from Max asking him to meet urgently. What is Max up to?

Later Spider comes face to face with Griff. But he knocks Spider out cold with a crowbar.

Will Spider be okay?

Roy decides to get a phone (Credit: ITV)

Roy makes a huge decision

As Roy and Nina leave the hospital, Roy continues to blame himself for putting her life in danger.

Later Sam calls in the café and tell Roy how helpful his phone is for astronomy.

Roy heads into town and returns with a smartphone.

But as Nina and Asha show him how to use it, Roy gets completely bewildered.

Summer goes to the surrogacy counsellor (Credit: ITV)

Todd does some digging on Mike and Esther

Summer, Billy, Mike and Esther attend a meeting with the surrogacy counsellor.

Meanwhile Todd tells Paul that he’s not convinced Mike and Esther are the upstanding Christian couple they make themselves out to be. He intends to find out what’s really going on.

But will Todd find anything?

Chesney has an idea to help with wedding costs (Credit: ITV)

Chesney has an idea

Ches tells Gemma that even if they had the money, he wouldn’t waste it on a wedding,

But when Dev gives Chesney some home truths, he starts to think.

Chesney returns home with an empty chilli sauce tub and shows Gemma that he’s turned it into a piggy bank so they can save up for the wedding.

However Gemma is distracted by the fact Joseph got into trouble at school for using sign language.

