Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Jenny in danger as Stephen targets her?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Friday, September 2 2022) reveal Stephen targets Jenny, but Leo realises he wants her back.

Meanwhile Toyah wants to be involved in Griff’s protest, and Hope notices Sam is up to something.

All this and more in tonight’s Corrie.

Stephen and Jenny kiss (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Jenny in danger from Stephen?

Jenny tells Rita that her relationship with Leo was fun while it lasted, but she doesn’t want to go to Canada and will get over him.

However Rita doesn’t believe her.

Meanwhile Stephen and Sarah go over their business plan.

When Sarah mentions that Jenny is the sole owner of the Rovers, Stephen’s interest is piqued.

He very quickly turns on the charm and starts to flirt with Jenny.

After her break up, Jenny is feeling lonely and is happy when Stephen shows her some attention.

A tipsy Jenny soon invites Stephen through to the back and hands him a drink.

She begins to passionately kiss him, but what she doesn’t realise is Leo has been talking with Gemma and Rita and is on his way back to the pub.

He comes back with an engagement ring, ready to propose to Jenny.

Gemma goes to take him through to the back room, but will they catch Stephen and Jenny together?

And is Jenny in danger from Stephen?

Toyah tries to warn Carla (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Spider warns Toyah to back off

Toyah warns Carla that doing business with Nadeem could ruin her reputation.

Carla reveals the deal has been done and it’s too late. But Sarah overhears and is furious when she realises she’s not been kept in the loop again.

Later Toyah meets up with Spider and Griff and tells them she wants to be involved when they ambush Nadeem.

But Spider tells her she needs to back off, leaving her shocked.

Wendy gives Ken the cold shoulder (Credit: ITV)

Ken tries to build a friendship with Wendy

When Ken sees Wendy in the café, he invites her to go to a musical with him.

But Wendy is quick to reject him and give him the cold shoulder, leaving Ken confused.

As Wendy goes to pay for her and Abi‘s food, she’s annoyed when Ken steps in and pays the bill.

Ken tells her that he just wants them to be friends as he enjoyed her company the other evening.

He suggests they go out for a drink, but will Wendy agree?

What is Sam up to? (Credit: ITV)

Hope notices Sam is up to something

A proud Nick wishes Sam luck for his first day at high school.

When Hope and Sam return home from school, she spots him putting a letter in the postbox.

What is he doing?

Mary tries to get people interested in her play (Credit: ITV)

Mary plans a play

Meanwhile Mary tries to drum up interest in her drama production.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

