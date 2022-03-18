Amy Jacob Coronation Street
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Jacob attacks Simon

Amy brings Jacob to a family meal

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Friday, March 18) reveal Amy is forced to choose between Jacob and her family.

Meanwhile Carla is suspicious of Lydia and Imran goes to see Kevin.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street Amy takes Jacob to a family meal
Amy takes Jacob to a family meal (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Jacob hits Simon

Amy arranges to meet Steve and Tracy in the Bistro for lunch. But when she arrives with Jacob, their jaws hit the floor.

Tracy threatens to leave but Steve points out that Amy is 18 and whether they like it or not, she’ll see who she wants.

However Leanne soon spots them all with Jacob and is furious, pointing out he nearly destroyed her family.

As the meal comes to an end, Amy and Jacob admit they’re in love. How will Steve and Tracy react?

When they go outside they’re horrified to see Jacob punch Simon.

Steve tells Amy it’s time for her to make a choice – it’s Jacob or her family. What will Amy do?

Coronation Street Sarah is disbelieving as Adam tries to convince her Lydia is lying
Sarah sends Adam away (Credit: ITV)

Carla is suspicious of Lydia

Following Daniel’s orders, Adam goes to see Sarah. But it’s not long before she realises he’s hungover and sends him packing.

Spotting Lydia in the street, Adam storms over to her, telling her he will prove she’s a liar.

Meanwhile Carla advises Sarah to think hard before cutting Adam out of her life as she’s not sure Lydia can be trusted.

Will Sarah listen to her?

Imran Habeeb will make a shocking choice in Coronation Street about Abi's baby (Credit: ITV)
Imran goes to see Kevin (Credit: ITV)

Imran goes to see Kevin

Imran calls in at the garage. He tells Kevin that no matter the circumstances, Abi is still entitled to maternity pay.

Coronation Street Phill helps Maria
Phill helps Maria (Credit: ITV)

Phill helps Maria

As Maria poses for photos in Victoria Garden, her nemesis, Bernard, appears with James and Ashley.

The journalist turns his attention to the two footballers, leaving Maria forgotten.

When Maria admits she’s thinking of giving up as Bernard is going to win with his cheap tactics, Phill reckons he may be able to help.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm for an hour.

