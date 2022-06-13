Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Imran’s funeral turns nasty as cobbles residents grow suspicious of Toyah?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Monday, June 13 2022) reveal Adam and Alya grow increasingly suspicious of Toyah at Imran’s funeral.

Meanwhile Brian makes a proposal to Cathy and Summer’s friends have a go at her for how she’s treated Aadi.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street episode.

Toyah goes to Imran’s funeral, but Adam and Alya are suspicious (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Imran’s funeral turns nasty?

It’s the day of Imran’s funeral and Toyah delivers a heartfelt eulogy, saying how she wishes Imran had survived the crash and not her.

However Adam and Alya look sceptical, clearly growing more and more suspicious.

Will they say anything to Toyah?

As the funeral finishes, Peter tells Toyah about Adam’s allegation.

He also mentions the police have questioned him about what happened with Susie and her desperation for a baby.

Toyah calls in a the police station and tells DS Swain there are things they need to talk about.

Brian suggests to Cathy that they get married, but how will she react? (Credit: ITV)

Brian proposes

As Brian talks about the new life he has planned for him and Cathy in Cornwall, Evelyn can see Cathy isn’t enthused.

Evelyn tells Brian he needs to take a more romantic approach with Cathy.

Later Brian suggests to Cathy that they get married. How will Cathy react?

Asha and Amy are not happy with Summer (Credit: ITV)

Summer loses her friends?

Meanwhile Asha and Amy have a go at Summer for how she’s treated Aadi.

Aaron quickly assures Summer that he’s there for her as a friend and she’s touched by his kindness.

But has Summer lost her friends for good?

Tyrone suggests Fiz and the girls move back into No.9, but what will Fiz say? (Credit: ITV)

Fiz moves back in with Tyrone?

At the cafe Phill breaks the news to Fiz that the whole house needs rewiring as it’s a death trap.

When Tyrone suggests that Fiz and the girls move back into No.9 while the work on the house is carried out, Phill reckons it’s for the best.

Gail is worried about Audrey’s drinking, but will she confront her mum? (Credit: ITV)

Gail worries about Audrey’s drinking

Meanwhile Gail looks at all the empty wine bottles in the recycling bin.

She later confides in Shona that she’s worried Audrey is drinking too much.

Will Gail speak to Audrey?

