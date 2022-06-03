Coronation Street SPOILERS tonight: Flashback scenes reveal truth behind Imran’s death

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal the residents of Weatherfield struggling in the aftermath of Imran’s death – especially Toyah.

But after a week of twists and turns, will there be more surprises ahead? You bet!

More flashback scenes play out, as viewers get to see what happened in that car leading up to Toyah and Imran’s crash.

What happened moments before Imran pulled Toyah to safety? (Credit: ITV)

We already know that tension was high between the pair.

Moments before getting into the car, Toyah had been annoyed with Imran for intercepting her at the police station.

She had wanted to report Abi for trying to snatch Alfie – and couldn’t understand why Imran now appeared to be trying to protect his baby mamma.

Of course, Imran was sitting on a huge secret – he had framed Abi, suggesting she was back on drugs, which led to him getting custody.

Earlier this year, Imran stitched up Abi in court to get custody of Alfie (Credit: ITV)

What is Toyah holding back?

With the guilt of this laying heavy now, could this truth have spilled out? Or has Imran gone to his grave with Toyah being none the wiser about the cruel stunt he pulled?

Whatever plays out on screen tonight, we do know that Toyah is sitting on her own secret.

She’s also facing mounting pressure from police, who are convinced that the crash wasn’t an accident.

They have been able to establish that Toyah didn’t put the brakes on as the car approached the wall.

So what’s the truth?

Toyah looks like a woman on the edge – in moving scenes last night (Thursday, June 2) she sobbed as she cradled baby Alfie.

Tears rolled down her face uncontrollably as she spoke of Imran – how amazing he had been, the plans they had for their future as a family.

That’s all lost now.

Toyah holds the key to what exactly happened in that car (Credit: ITV)

More Coronation Street spoilers!

Meanwhile, Kevin and Abi are trying to come to terms with what has happened.

With them now back together, Abi has fresh hope of a family life.

And Kevin has more good news when he assures her they will fight for custody of little Alfie.

But where does all this leave grieving Toyah?

