Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Imran makes a massive offer to Toyah

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, April 13 2022) reveal Imran makes Toyah a huge offer.

Meanwhile Beth drops a bombshell on Faye and Maria considers not attending Rick’s funeral.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Imran has an offer for Toyah (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Imran makes Toyah an offer

Imran tells Abi he’s looking for a new flat and suggests she can move in with Alfie.

However she doesn’t think it’s a good idea and turns him down.

Imran learns for Kelly about how Abi stopped her from taking the morphine and is alarmed that Abi is now in possession of a bottle of morphine.

He shares his fears about Abi with Toyah and he intends to fight for custody of Alfie.

He tells Toyah he would love her to help raise his son as a family. What will Toyah say?

Beth tells Faye that Craig isn’t ready for a baby (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Beth drops a bombshell on Faye

In the factory, Faye shows Craig a fertility app she’s downloaded.

Later Craig confides in Beth that Faye wants to start a family, but he feels it’s too soon and doesn’t have the heart to tell her.

Unable to keep it in, Beth tells Faye that Craig isn’t ready for a baby.

Faye is shocked, but what does this mean for the couple?

Maria isn’t sure about attending Rick’s funeral (Credit: ITV)

Maria is unsure about attending Rick’s funeral

When Maria admits that she might not attend Rick’s funeral as she has to think about her council reputation.

Gary is angry and tells her she should be putting Kelly first.

Will Maria change her mind?

Upset about her married ending, Mrs Crawshaw makes a move on Daniel (Credit: ITV)

Mrs Crawshaw makes a move on Daniel

Mrs Crawshaw calls in at the cafe.

After a futile attempt to flirt with Roy, she thanks Daniel for agreeing to organise the school trip with Nicky’s help.

Daisy is taken aback to learn Nicky is helping Daniel.

Later Mrs Crawshaw calls at Daniel’s flat with a bottle of wine, insisting he calls her Orla.

How will Daniel deal with his boss making a pass at him?

Billy is worried about Summer (Credit: ITV)

Billy’s concerns for Summer grow

Billy is concerned to realise Summer has been up all night revising and warns her she’ll burn herself out, sending her blood sugars all over the place.

Aadi later calls in to see Summer, but she sends him packing when Billy reminds her that she promised to help out at the church.

Summer is adamant she hasn’t got time to help him, leaving Billy worried.

Later Amy promises Billy she will try to speak to Summer. Will she be able to help?

