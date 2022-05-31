Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Imran and Toyah fight for life after horror crash?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Tuesday, May 31 2022) reveal Imran and Toyah are involved in a horror crash.

Meanwhile Abi realises the game is up for her.

Will Imran and Toyah be okay?

Toyah and Imran have custody of Alfie (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Abi, Imran and Toyah’s storyline

Earlier this year, Abi gave birth to a baby boy, Alfie, unaware she was pregnant.

She soon figured out the baby was a result of a one-nigh-stand with Imran Habeeb, and there was no chance her husband Kevin was the father.

Later Imran’s fiancée Toyah discovered that Imran was Alfie’s dad and was devastated.

However Imran convinced her to give him another chance, saying they would fight for custody of Alfie and raise him together.

Toyah forgave Imran and they got married.

Abi planned to run away with Alfie (Credit: ITV)

The two began fighting for custody, but Imran paid a man named Ben to follow Abi to try and get proof she’s back on drugs.

When Ben could find no evidence, Imran paid him to lie and say he saw Abi buying drugs.

The judge granted custody of Alfie to Imran and Toyah, but allowed Abi visits.

Recently Abi has been planning to flee the country with Alfie.

She bought fake passports and even let Kevin, in on the plan.

However in last night’s episode (Monday, May 30) Imran saw Abi’s fake passports and realised what she’d been planning.

Toyah and Imran are involved in a car crash (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Imran and Toyah involved in car crash

Tonight Abi realises the game is up.

Meanwhile Toyah wants to go to the police.

Imran vows to come clean about what he did to Abi.

Later Toyah and Imran are left lying unconscious in the wreckage following a car crash.

Will they be okay?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

