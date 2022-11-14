Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Hope turns killer after awful realisation?

In Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Monday, November 14) Sam is shocked as Hope makes a confession.

Meanwhile Spider warns Max and Yasmeen makes a confession to Stu.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Hope tells Sam she has a lot in common with her dad (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Sam in danger?

In the school corridor Hope announces she’ll be a reading of the John Stape book and signing autographs for £1 per head.

Later in the cafe, Hope shows Sam a copy of the book.

She tells him that it’s made her realise how much she has in common with her biological dad, killer John Stape.

But will Sam tell someone what Hope has said?

Viewers know Hope has put people in danger before. She previously set fire to her dad’s flat with Alina inside.

Hope also broke her cousin Joseph’s arm.

Could she turn on her best friend Sam?

Spider is worried about Max getting involved with Griff (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Spider puts himself at risk for Max?

Alya shares her suspicious about Griff with Yasmeen.

As Toyah overhears she tells them about the racist gig he attended.

Later Toyah tells Spider that she’s convinced Griff is a racist.

Meanwhile Max drops some leaflets that he made. Spider sees them and admires them.

But he suggests Max shouldn’t be wasting his talents on the likes of Griff.

Is Spider putting himself at risk?

As Bernie plans to meet Fern, she is kidnapped (Credit: ITV)

Bernie is kidnapped

Bernie suggests to Howard and Dev they throw a party to celebrate Howard’s fake lottery win and post pictures online to reel Fern in.

In the Bistro Howard, Dev, Gemma, Bernie and Paul stage a lottery winner’s party.

Later Howard calls at No.5 with good news that Fern has been in touch and wants to meet at Freshco’s car park.

As Bernie waits at the bus stop, a van pulls up.

A man jumps out, throws a bag over her head and bundles her into the back of a van.

Bernie screams, but who has kidnapped her? Will she be okay?

Will Yasmeen and Stu get back together? (Credit: ITV)

Stu and Yasmeen reunite?

In the café, Adam congratulates Dee-Dee on clearing Stu’s names. Clearly impressed with her work, he offers her a job at the solicitors.

Dee-Dee accepts depending on the salary.

Back at the restaurant Stu blames himself for the vandalism and tells Yasmeen that it’s even more reason for him to find somewhere else to live.

Meanwhile Dee-Dee tells Alya that she would happily take her on as her legal secretary and train her.

What will Alya do?

Yasmeen tells Stu that she still has feelings for Eliza and if they were to share a room, there would be room for Eliza.

Will Stu and Yasmeen get back together?

Debbie has a decision to make (Credit: ITV)

Debbie makes a decision

Elsewhere Debbie tells Ronnie that she’s only had two offers on her hotels.

Ronnie suggests to Debbie she should sell her share of the Bistro to avoid bankruptcy.

Later Debbie tells Nick that she’s selling her share of the Bistro and he’s got a week to make her an offer.

