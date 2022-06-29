Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Hope plots to ruin Fiz and Phill’s wedding day?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, June 29 2022) reveal Hope hears Fiz‘s concerns over the wedding.

Meanwhile Maria is worried about the death threats and Peter angrily confronts Mr Thorne.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Fiz is worried about the wedding (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Hope plots to ruin Fiz and Phill’s wedding day?

Fiz starts to get worked up ahead of a pre-wedding visit from Phill’s mum, Mimi.

However Hope is kicking off about her bridesmaid dress, leaving Fiz further stressed.

Fiz worries even more when she thinks her veil is frayed.

As she asserts that everything needs to be perfect for her big day, Hope listens in from the doorway.

Is she planning something?

Gary accuses Jimmy of sending Maria threats (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Maria stands up for herself

Maria reckons the police need to be told about the threats she’s been receiving.

Despite Gary’s concerns, Maria refuses to hide away and hosts a press conference.

She’s heckled by the refuse team leader, Jimmy and Gary believes he’s the one behind the online threats and aggressively pins him against the wall.

Soon Maria decides that being on the council isn’t worth all the stress it’s putting her family through.

Later Sally is shocked to find out Maria is withdrawing from local politics.

She explains to Maria that she has been in her position and implores her not to be beaten in her mission to make a change. What will Maria do?

Peter confronts Mr Thorne (Credit: ITV)

Peter attacks Thorne again?

As Peter and Carla await the verdict on Thorne from the GMC, she urges her husband to be grateful for his health and focus on their future.

Later Thorne meets Peter in the pub and orders him not to undo all of his skilled work and embrace his second chance at life.

Thorne gets into his car to leave but Peter can no longer contain his rage and angrily confronts him.

What will Sarah do about Toyah? (Credit: ITV)

More trouble for Toyah?

Toyah returns to work at Underworld and tells Leanne she intends to repay her the money for her legal bills.

But Toyah begins to snap at customers on the phone, Jo Lafoe warns Sarah that employing someone charged with murder isn’t a good look.

Sean finishes with Frank, but how will he react? (Credit: ITV)

Sean learns the truth about Frank

When George overhears Frank threatening someone over the phone, he decides to finally tell Sean about his past with Frank.

George explains to Sean how his new boyfriend made his school days miserable by humiliating him at every chance he got.

Sean confronts Frank and he insists he’s changed, but Sean decides to finish with him.

