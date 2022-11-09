Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Hope’s devastating reaction to new book blow

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, November 9 2022) reveal Hope gets upsetting news about the John Stape book and makes a huge decision.

Meanwhile Tyrone is arrested and Bernie manages to find Fern’s ex-husband.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

The police turn up for Tyrone (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Hope makes a decision after getting bad news

Adam tells Fiz and Tyrone that he’s spoke with a libel barrister who is happy to take on their case.

However he says there’s no guarantee that they will win and their costs alone will be £100k.

Devastated, Fiz and Tyrone break the news to Hope that the book about her biological dad John will be published and they can’t afford to stop it.

Hope it furious and has a go at her parents for failing to protect her.

Later the police call at No.9.

After explaining that they’ve had a number of complaints about the video, they arrest Tyrone on suspicion of assault.

Meanwhile Fiz calls at No.5 and tells Chesney that Tyrone has been arrested.

But Hope is upset and fed up and announces she wants to stay with Chesney.

Will Howard help Bernie? (Credit: ITV)

Bernie makes a discovery

Bernie opens a letter and it’s the date for her plea hearing.

She tells Dev that she intends to track Fern down.

Bernie goes to the country club dressed as Fern and tries to trick the receptionist into giving her Fern’s home address.

However her plan doesn’t work.

Soon a man named Howard, who is a member at the club, approaches Bernie wondering who she is.

When Bernie tells him she’s called Fern Lindon, Howard tells her that Fern is his ex-wife.

Bernie explains to him that Fern framed her for robbery.

Howard tells her that Fern is a con-artist. A distressed Bernie begs him for help, what will he do?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

