Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Hope attacks Phill as she seeks revenge?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Monday, May 23 2022) reveal Hope sets out an attack on Phill‘s car after making a shocking discovery.

Meanwhile Faye tries to help Sally and Tim after an argument, and Daniel tells Ken about giving up teaching.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Hope is furious by what she finds (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Hope seeks revenge on Phill

Tyrone is still suspicious of Phill and wonders what he’s really up to.

Meanwhile Hope is at home and borrows Phill’s laptop.

As she goes through his computer, she uncovers the truth about what Phill is up to.

Soon Hope is plotting to take revenge on her mum’s boyfriend.

Phill hears the mini-digger starting up on the driveway and dashes round the house to see what’s going on.

He’s horrified when he sees an angry Hope on the digger.

Soon she pulls the lever and the digger arm swings round and smashes the windscreen on his car.

Is Phill okay?

What has Hope discovered?

Tim goes to the doctors (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Faye tries to help

After finding out about Sally and Tim’s argument, Faye quizzes her dad about the row.

Later Tim goes to his appointment at the medical centre accompanied by Sally.

When Tim reveals to Dr Gaddas he’s suffering from impotence.

She suggests altering his medication. But will Tim and Sally be able to sort out their issues?

Nicky pays Daisy a visit (Credit: ITV)

Daniel has bad news for Ken

Daniel goes to see Ken and breaks the news he’s decided to give up teaching.

Meanwhile Nicky calls in the Rovers to have a chat with Daisy.

What will she say to her?

Amy and Jacob turn up at No.1 (Credit: ITV)

Amy and Jacob move into No.1?

Meanwhile Amy and Jacob call at No.1 with their overnight things.

How will Tracy and Steve react?

Summer is furious (Credit: ITV)

Summer storms out

Billy confronts Summer and accuses her of failing to take her medication regularly.

Summer doesn’t react well and flies off the handle before storming out of the flat.

