Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Gary confronts Ryan over his steroid habit

Our Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (August 18) reveal that, as Ryan Connor’s steroid habit begins to impact his behaviour and health, Gary Windass starts demanding answers. But will Ryan open up about his steroid use?

Elsewhere, Tyrone makes a decision about mum Cassie. Will he let her into his life with Fiz and the girls?

Meanwhile, Ronnie makes a valuable new contact after a chance meeting in a hotel. And Todd prepares to move forward with his career.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

Ryan’s legs give way as he returns from a run (Credit: ITV)

Gary to the rescue as Ryan collapses

Ryan enters his bedroom clutching a steroid needle. He is shaken to find Carla there making his bed, and hides the needle in his hand.

He tries to keep a lid on his temper, but once Carla’s gone, punches the wardrobe in anger. The steroids are clearly having an adverse effect on his behaviour.

Gary comes to Ryan’s aid (Credit: ITV)

Later, as he returns from a run, Ryan suffers heart palpitations and his legs give way. Passing by, Gary rushes to his aid and urges him to take deep breaths.

Noticing Ryan’s energy drink, Gary asks him if he’s taken anything else. Will Ryan come clean about his steroid use?

Tyrone pops in to see Cassie and Evelyn… but has he made a decision? (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone seeks advice

At breakfast, Hope and Ruby excitedly quiz Tyrone about their new grandma. They demand to know when they can meet her.

In the flat, Evelyn scolds Cassie for the terrible mess she’s created. Later, she calls into the garage and tells Tyrone she was only trying to protect him. She reassures him that her plan was to tell him the truth once Cassie was clean.

Will Tyrone let Cassie into his life? (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone explains the situation to Kevin and Abi. Abi advises him to think long and hard before introducing a recovering drug addict into the girls’ lives.

Afterwards, Tyrone calls into the precinct flat. What will he say to Cassie and Evelyn?

Debbie and Ronnie spot an opportunity (Credit: ITV)

Ronnie makes a contact

In the hotel bar, Debbie is distracted when she sees local hospitality bigwig Jason Drinkwater. He is clearly celebrating some kind of deal with Philip Newton, from the brewery.

Ronnie approaches Philip Newton and explains that he and Ed do pub renovations.

Todd makes professional strides

George tells Todd about the various undertaker procedures that he’ll have to learn for his professional qualification. Eileen listens in amusement.

Then, George shows Todd the new Shuttleworths business cards. Todd sees his name on the cards, next to the title ‘Young Funeral Director of the Year’.

