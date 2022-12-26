Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Gail murdered as she confronts Stephen?

Coronation Street spoilers tonight have revealed that, as her suspicions grow over Stephen’s finances, Gail confronts her brother. But how far will Stephen go to keep his secrets?

Will he murder Gail?

And, in other Coronation Street spoilers tonight, David and Max’s relationship hits a new low.

Meanwhile, Daniel and Daisy bicker over her use of social media.

Elsewhere, Todd struggles to keep his feelings for Laurence under wraps.

And Sam uncovers Hope’s dark secret.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for tonight, below.

What will Stephen do when cornered by Gail? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Gail confronts a cornered Stephen

Tim gets the idea that Elaine’s feelings for Stephen are not reciprocated.

Meanwhile, Stephen calls in at No.8, carrying the gift Elaine gave to him earlier.

Assuming it’s a birthday present from Stephen, David is underwhelmed to open a hip flask.

Showing Gail, David brands the hip flask a stingy gift from someone who’s supposedly loaded.

Later, Gail sees Elaine buying a bottle of whiskey for Stephen’s new hip flask.

Her suspicions growing, she tells Nick.

Nick vows to get to the bottom of things.

Later, as Eileen gives the whiskey to Stephen, Gail reveals that she’s spoken to Gabrielle.

She demands that Stephen explain the truth.

Cornered, what will Stephen do next?

Could he kill again to silence Gail?

Max and David’s relationship remains strained following a charged Christmas dinner yesterday (Credit: ITV)

David and Max hit an all-time low

David spots Max and Griff acting pally at the Christmas market.

Infuriated, David loses his temper.

He tries to drag Max away from Griff.

Max tells David that he hates him, and that he’s going to move in with Griff.

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Todd can’t hide his feelings

Laurence suggests to Sean that they take a trip away together.

But, spotting Laurence send a secretive text message, Todd is suspicious.

When Sean announces that he and Dylan are going to the Peaks for a night away with Laurence, Todd’s jealousy grows.

His jealously does not go unnoticed by Eileen and George.

Can Todd keep his feelings under control?

And is Laurence hiding something?

Daniel and Daisy are divided

Daisy scrolls through her social media, to Daniel’s disapproval.

Amy shows Daniel one of Daisy’s posts raising breast cancer awareness.

She points out that not all social media is toxic.

Daniel is dubious.

Hope discovered the cassette tape amongst a bag of her dad’s things (Credit: ITV)

Sam uncovers Hope’s dark secret

Sam finds Hope listening to her John Stape cassette, talking to dead dad John Stape.

She tells Sam that it’s her way of getting to know her dad.

Under duress, Sam promises not to say anything.

Will Sam keep his promise?

