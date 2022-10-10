Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Furious Tracy sets out to ruin Ken and Wendy’s relationship?

In Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Monday, October 10), there’s trouble in store for Ken as a furious Tracy uncovers evidence of his relationship with Wendy.

As Ken spends more time with Wendy, this leads to an angry confrontation with Tracy.

How will Ken react?

Meanwhile Aaron and Summer get some shocking news about Aaron’s dad, Eric.

All this, in Coronation Street spoilers tonight.

Ken is happy to spend his birthday with Wendy at the bistro… but Tracy soon spoils the mood (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy discovers Ken’s relationship with Wendy

In the café, Wendy gives Ken tickets to a book launch at the bistro for his birthday.

Ken and Mary discuss her ideas for the play.

When Ken gets a text from Wendy, he tells Mary that he has to leave.

In the Rovers, Mary tells Brian and Tracy that Ken ditched her after getting a text from Wendy.

She tells him that Ken lied straight to her face.

Seeing Brian’s shiftiness, Tracy clocks what’s been happening.

Later, at the book launch, Daniel and Daisy tell Ken that they are happy to see him and Wendy together.

But when Tracy arrives, she is furious at her dad. Will Tracy try to ruin their relationship?

How will Ken react?

Aaron blames himself for his father’s drunken injuries (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Aaron and Summer get shocking news

When Eric bombards Aaron with angry texts, Summer begs him not to go home.

Billy and Todd decide to check up on him, and when they get back they verify that Eric was drunk and angry.

When the police arrive at the flat, Aaron is shocked when they reveal that his dad is in hospital following a house fire.

Aaron is relieved when his dad regains consciousness.

However, he is heartbroken when Eric says he wishes that he had died.

Aaron blames himself for ignoring his dad’s messages.

Max is not allowed back to Weatherfield High (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: school disappointment for Max

As part of a school project, Max interviews his new friend, Daryan, who is from Iraq.

Meanwhile David and Shona are left disappointed when Mrs. Crawshaw tells them that Max cannot return to Weatherfield High, as there are no places available.

Max is devastated when he learns that Daryan will be starting at school.

Furious, he accuses him of stealing his place at Weatherfield High.

Dee-Dee confesses to her parents that she’s been lonely in LA (Credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee admits that home is where the heart is

When Michael wonders how long Dee-Dee is staying at no.3, Ed agrees that it would be nice to know her plans.

Feeling unwanted, Dee-Dee storms out.

Aggie goes to speak to Tim and he gives her some good advice.

Dee-Dee later tells her parents that she has been feeling lonely in LA and intends to stay in Weatherfield.

She contacts her boss in LA and quits.

Meanwhile Aggie texts Tim and thanks him for the chat.

Stu gets some good news (Credit: ITV)

Yasmeen makes progress for Stu

Elsewhere Bridget meets Yasmeen in the Rovers.

Yasmeen guesses that Lucy is the one keeping Bridget and Eliza from seeing Stu.

She tells Alya and Stu that Bridget and Eliza will be visiting tomorrow – but they won’t be telling Lucy.

Will Lucy find out?

