Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Fiz gets disturbing news about killer husband John Stape

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Friday October 28) Fiz is haunted by her past. She is horrified to hear news from killer ex-husband John Stape.

Meanwhile, Stephen is determined to put a stop to Audrey’s holiday plans.

In other Coronation Street spoilers, Daisy and Daniel accidentally end up homeless after a mix-up in communications.

Elsewhere, George is forced to come clean after Eileen’s behaviour causes concern.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Fiz takes a call from a journalist about ex-husband John Stape (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz gets new about her John Stape

After a call from a journalist, Fiz goes to see Tyrone at the pub.

She tells him that the Gazette is planning on running an article about John Stape.

They learn that the newspaper is planning to serialise excerpts from a book about Stape.

Tyrone is convinced that Phil is behind it.

But can Tyrone and Fiz stop the Gazette from publishing its John Stape stories?

Will Fiz ever be free of her murderous husband?

Can Fiz and Tyrone stop the Gazette from running their John Stape stories? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen tries to sabotage Audrey’s holiday

Stephen panics when Audrey suggests that she and Sam could stay in one of his Canada holiday cottages.

He tells Gail that the weather will be too harsh for them there.

Instead, he suggests that they go on a cruise to Norway instead.

He offers to book the cruise on their behalf.

What does Stephen have planned?

Crossed wires leave Daisy and Daniel out in the cold (Credit: ITV)

Daisy and Daniel wind up homeless

Elsewhere, Daisy is preparing to move in with Daniel.

But Daniel is also preparing ready to move in with Daisy.

As they leave their homes, Paul offers Dee Dee Daniel’s old room.

At the Rovers, Glenda calls dibs on Daisy’s room.

Daniel and Daisy meet on the street, both laden down with all of their possessions.

As they realise what has happened, it dawns on them that they are now both homeless.

With nowhere to live, Ken takes them in at No.1.

What will the young couple do?

Will George tell Eileen the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: George spills all

Eileen tells George and Todd of her plans to do a cook-up at the soup kitchen.

Worried, Todd tells George that something is obviously wrong with Eileen.

When Mary suggests that she writes about Eileen’s Heavenly experience, George is forced to tell her the truth.

How will Eileen react?

Sam tells Hope he might get a letter from Harvey (Credit: ITV)

Sam confides in Hope

Elsewhere, Sam tells Hope that he is worried a letter from Harvey might turn up while he’s on holiday.

He wonders whether it might be best to tell Nick the truth.

Hope tells him that would be a mistake – and that her gaming friend ‘Mad Dog’ told her that you should never tell adults your secrets.

But will Sam tell Nick the truth?

