Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Esther horrified as Summer’s found unconscious

In Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Monday January 16) Esther gets a shock when she finds Summer unconscious in the nursery.

Is Summer’s life hanging in the balance?

Last week, Summer found out Mike’s dark secret.

He had had an affair with a member of his old church – Ava.

Adding to this, he is the secret father of her son.

Esther is desperate to have a baby of their own and doesn’t know about Mike’s secret son.

Summer turned up at Mike and Esther’s house and confronted Mike whilst Esther was out.

Mike then locked Summer in the nursery without her phone or insulin and left the house.

Tonight, Mike returns home and finds Summer in a bad way.

Aaron and Billy start worrying when they can’t get hold of Summer and turn up at Mike’s house to raise their concerns.

Mike pretends that Summer is fine and has gone out shopping.

When they leave, he opens the nursery door.

He finds Summer unconscious in the nursery.

Esther arrives home and is shocked to see Summer so ill.

She calls an ambulance as she listens to Mike lie about locking Summer in the nursery because she backed out of the surrogacy plan.

Later on, at the hospital, Mike gives Summer a false name with Aggie overhearing.

As Aggie informs Billy and Paul, what will they do with this information?

How will they react to Mike’s lies?

Fiz hears what John has to say (Credit: ITV)

Fiz listens to John Stape’s tape

At Roy’s Rolls, Sam spots Hope listening to John Stape’s tape.

She tells him that she just wants to get to know her dad better by hearing his voice.

At home, Hope’s tape unspools.

Tyrone sees how upset Hope is and fixes it for her, under the impression that the tape is filled with songs.

However, when Tyrone and Fiz play the tape they get a right shock when John Stape’s voice plays back at them.

Sam reveals to Hope’s shocked parents that Hope’s intentions were pure.

She just wanted to feel closer to her dad.

Will Tyrone and Fiz punish Hope for listening to the tape?

Nick worries about Damon’s influence on Jacob (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Nick fears for Jacob

Last week, Damon forced Jacob to leave Weatherfield, giving him 10 minutes to flee before he hurt him.

Jacob had just said a bitter goodbye to Amy, lying that he was drug dealing.

Now, Jacob had no choice but to go.

However, before he went, Jacob made sure to tell Nick about Damon’s plan to bring drugs into The Bistro.

Tonight, Leanne shares her anger with Nick when Jacob doesn’t turn up for his shift.

Nick fears for Jacob after seeing what Damon is capable of, but hides his concerns from Leanne.

Amy tells Leanne that Jacob had done a runner after turning to drug dealing again.

Leanne is shocked.

When Carla finds out that Jacob’s returned back to his old ways, she’s disappointed.

Will Nick tell them the truth?

Stephen pretends to be Mr Nice Guy (Credit: ITV)

Stephen butters up Rita and Jenny

Tonight, Stephen notices that Rita is struggling with her bags for the charity shop.

He comes to her aid and offers to take them to the shop in Audrey’s car.

Rita thanks Stephen.

Jenny praises Stephen for being so kind to Rita.

But, does Stephen have an ulterior motive for helping Rita?

Daisy’s admirer sends her more gifts (Credit: ITV)

Daisy accuses the DJ of sending her gifts

Last week, Daisy received a bouquet of daisies off of a secret admirer.

She lied to Daniel and pretended that they were a gift for their engagement.

However, tonight, her admirer sends her another gift.

Daniel takes in a bunch of flowers sent for Daisy and asks who Justin is, after reading the card.

Daisy assumes that the DJ from Debbie’s event is Justin and sends a message to him, telling him to leave her alone.

Has Daisy accused the right person?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

