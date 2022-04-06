Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Emma forced to go on the run as Faye tells Jon the truth?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, April 6 2022) reveals Jon finds out the truth about Emma and Faye‘s involvement in Ted’s death.

Meanwhile Gary is shocked when he visits Laura in hospital and Tyrone makes an admission to Fiz.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Jon finds out the truth (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Jon finds out the truth

Craig sets off for his first day back at the police force.

Meanwhile back at the flat Emma and Faye are clearly not on good terms and soon Jon arrives.

He demands answers from Emma but Faye blurts out they’re responsible for his grandad’s death.

Will Jon report them to the police?

Later a pale Faye comes out of the bathroom and tells Emma she thinks she’s losing her baby.

At the hospital, Craig and Faye wait for the scan results, but they’re shocked by what they’re told.

Gary visits Laura in hospital (Credit: ITV)

Gary visits Laura

Meanwhile Gary visits Laura in hospital and is shocked at her deterioration.

Laura has tears in her eyes as she admits she’d give anything to hug Kelly.

Can Gary persuade Kelly to visit her mum?

Sam prepares for his tournament (Credit: ITV)

Sam takes part in the chess tournament

With the chess tournament underway, an excited Sam takes place opposite his opponent.

He’s ready to battle it out for a place in the final and Nick watches with pride.

Tyrone admits he’s missing Fiz and the girls (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone makes an admission

In the factory, Sean and Beth gently rib Fiz about her new home and how she’s finally landed on her feet.

Fiz does her best to appear enthusiastic, but is she really happy?

Later Fiz goes to the garage to visit Tyrone. He admits how much he misses her and the girls.

Does Fiz feel the same?

Imran gets some bad news (Credit: ITV)

Toyah has bad news for Imran

Imran says an emotional goodbye to Elsie before telling Abi he will help her fight to keep Alfie.

Later Toyah reveals social services have reported him to the Solicitors’ Regulation Authority for his involvement in Abi’s custody battle.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

