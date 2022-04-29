Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Devastating death as Weatherfield resident sustains life-threatening injury?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Friday, April 29 2022) reveal Max plans to run away but ends up getting badly hurt.

Meanwhile Simon follows Jacob believing he’s dealing again, and Leanne agrees to support Toyah.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Will Max be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Max to die after sustaining life-threatening injury?

Max is still feeling guilty about Amy and soon ends up having a huge fallout with David, who has confiscated his phone.

As he tells David he hates him, David retaliates by saying his mum would be ashamed of him if she was still alive.

Max makes plans to run away. He heads to the barber shop, smashes the glass and climbs in, hoping to get his phone back.

As Max climbs out of the barber’s, he lacerates his leg on the broken glass in the door and collapses onto the street. Will Max be found in time?

Simon follows Jacob (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for May 2-6

Coronation Street spoilers: Simon follows Jacob

Outside the shop, Jacob makes a furtive call giving Simon cause to think he’s planting drugs in Victoria Garden for a client.

Simon follows Jacob and confronts him, demanding he hand over the stash.

When Jacob reveals that he was planting a packet of custard creams, Simon realises he’s been duped.

Jacob tells him about his life of hell working for Harvey and how he grabbed the opportunity to escape as soon as Harvey was banged up. Soon Simon starts to look at him in a new light.

Could this be the end of their feud?

Leanne and Toyah make up (Credit: ITV)

Leanne and Toyah make up

At Toyah’s hen do Leanne tells her she has her blessing if she’s sure she wants to marry Imran and she’ll be by her side at the wedding.

The sisters hug as they bury their concerns.

Meanwhile in Speed Daal, Adam and Craig join Imran for his stag do.

However the mood is ruined when Abi turns up and approaches the table.

She tells Imran that despite the fact the money has run dry and her lawyer has walked, she still intends to fight him every step of the way for custody of Alfie.

Aggie meets her new boss (Credit: ITV)

Aggie meets her new boss

Elsewhere Aggie reveals that she’s been drafted to a different ward in the hospital and her new boss Mr Thorne is known to be a stickler.

But having met the charming Mr Thorne, Aggie is surprised to receive such a warm welcome.

Yasmeen offers to help Alya (Credit: ITV)

Yasmeen begins to forgive Alya?

Alya tells Stu that as part of Eid she plans to cook up some extra food at the restaurant kitchen and share it out amongst the community.

When Yasmeen offers to help, Alya is pleasantly surprised.

When Stu tells Zeedan about the charity food event, he wishes he could help out too.

Read more: Coronation Street in 2022: Who’s leaving and who’s joining Weatherfield?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will you be watching tonight’s episodes of Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.