Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Dev bribes Courtney to cut ties with Aadi

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, September 27), Dev bribes Courtney to cut ties with Aadi.

Desperate to get back in Darren’s good books, Dev makes a deal with him and prepares to split Aadi and Courtney up.

But, as Dev offers her a wad of cash, will Courtney take it in Coronation Street spoilers?

Dev offers Courtney £5k (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Dev bribes Courtney

Aadi and Courtney share the news that they’re moving into Shelly’s flat as Courtney prepares to sell her wedding ring to pay for the deposit.

Going out to celebrate at the Bistro, Courtney makes a point of kissing Aadi right in front of Darren who is in the restaurant with his golf mates.

Dev’s humiliated as Aadi and Darren have it out with each other whilst Bernie reckons that she’s sussed Courtney out.

Bernie then confronts Courtney and tells her that she knows she’s still in love with Darren and is just using Aadi.

Afterwards, Darren offers Dev £5k to split Courtney and Aadi up. With Dev taking the money, he soon offers it to Courtney and bribes her.

But, will Courtney take the money and cut ties with Aadi? How much does she really want to be with him?

It’s the end of an era and Stephen wants to up and leave (Credit: ITV)

Stephen wants to escape Weatherfield with Jenny

It’s the end of an era for the Rovers as Jenny and Stephen end up moving in with Rita.

However, they soon reveal that this is only a temporary plan as they hope to move to Thailand soon.

The Rovers staff then all stand together as they watch the iconic pub close its doors and get boarded up.

Gemma then announces that she’s applied for the Deputy Manager role but Daisy’s not impressed as she thought that would go to Jenny.

Paul and Billy can’t have things their way (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Paul’s plans are ruined

Billy and Paul meet with the registrar to finalise their wedding plans but are disheartened when they can’t have any religious music at their civil ceremony. But, can they still make it a day to remember?

Daniel asks Ryan to give a talk (Credit: ITV)

Daniel makes a big request

Tonight, Daniel asks Ryan if he’d be up for giving a talk to the STC pupils about being a victim of violent crime.

Ryan is taken aback and isn’t sure whether he would be comfortable doing it. But, will he give the talk?

Is Cassie in trouble? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: The police contact Tyrone

Tyrone tells Evelyn that Cassie’s on her way to a meeting. However, he soon panics when he gets a phone call from the police. But, is Cassie in trouble?

