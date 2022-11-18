Coronation Street spoilers tonight: David in danger as he gets involved with Griff?

In Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Friday, November 18 2022) David tells Max he wants to meet the people he’s been spending time with.

Is he putting himself in danger?

Meanwhile Leanne drops a bombshell on Nick, and Stu worries when he takes Eliza to visit her mum in prison.

David insists on meeting Griff’s friends (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: David in danger?

Roy and Brian are furious after watching Max’s film online.

They warn David that Max needs to be protected from Griff.

David decides to get involved and insists he meets Max’s new friends.

Max and Lauren head to Griff’s flat with David in tow.

How will David react to Griff and his friends? Is he putting himself in danger?

Toyah begins to ask questions (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah starts to have doubts?

Meanwhile Toyah suggests to Spider that they start saving for a flat so they can have their own place together.

However she starts to question his friendship and work with Griff.

Leanne has something to tell Nick (Credit: ITV)

Leanne drops a bombshell?

Ronnie asks a broker mate to look for a fair offer for Debbie’s half of the Bistro.

Debbie tells Nick that Ronnie’s broker reckons selling half of a business is tricky, so she encourages him and Leanne to consider selling their share too.

Later Leanne drops a bombshell on Nick.

She tells him that Harvey has agreed to see Sam in prison.

Stu keeps worrying about Eliza (Credit: ITV)

Yasmeen tries to reassure Stu

Eliza and Stu prepare to visit Bridget in prison. But Stu is fretting and Yasmeen tries her best to reassure him.

Later Yasmeen is thrilled when she finds out Dee-Dee has offered Alya an exciting new job.

Although Alya is still unsure, Yasmeen encourages her to take the opportunity.

Eliza and Stu return from the prison and Eliza is sad after visiting her mum.

Stu is worried but Yasmeen tells him he is doing a wonderful job with Eliza and she’s very lucky to have him.

