Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Daniel drops devastating bombshell on Daisy

Our Coronation Street spoilers tonight reveal that Daisy and Ryan are left in a state of shock as Justin’s trial begins. With Justin pleading not guilty, shockwaves resound. How will they react to Justin’s lies?

Elsewhere, Roy and Evelyn fall out when he makes excuses at their salsa lesson. And, as Craig makes an effort with Jackson and Miley, Beth continues to play with fire over flirty Marco. Finally, Elaine pressures Stephen to go public with their engagement.

Daniel can’t believe his ears when Justin announces his innocence (Credit: ITV)

Justin lies leave his victims reeling

It’s the day of Justin’s plea hearing at court. With Daisy unable to face the event, Daniel attends instead.

He’s stunned when Justin pleads not guilty. Afterwards, he braces himself to tell Daisy.

Later, Daisy calls into the hospital and breaks the news to Ryan. Shocked, Ryan admits that he’s terrified at the thought of having to relive the whole nightmare in court.

Justin refuses to make things easy for Daisy or Ryan (Credit: ITV)

Alya reassures him, saying that she’ll be there by his side the whole time. Feeling bolstered, Ryan admits that he loves her. But how will she react?

Later, Daisy brings Crystal to see Ryan in hospital. Ryan thanks her for bringing Crystal in. He admits that talking about gigging in Ibiza has given him something positive to focus on.

Roy and Evelyn attend a dance class together (Credit: ITV)

Roy’s dance moves leave Evelyn wanting

Evelyn manages to get Roy to accompany her to her Salsa class. But Glenda realises that she’s got her work cut out with Roy.

With the salsa lesson underway, Roy makes out that he doesn’t feel well. Clutching his chest, he hurries out.

Later, Evelyn calls into the café and has a go at Roy for abandoning her mid-lesson. Roy insists that he really did feel unwell but refuses to elaborate. Evelyn storms off in a huff.

Roy claims to feel unwell… but is he telling the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Craig bonds with Miley

Jackson and Miley visit the factory to see Faye. Faye is touched when Craig gives them tickets to the Weatherfield Giants basketball game. He tells them to go and enjoy themselves.

As they head for the tram stop with Miley, Faye and Jackson share a lingering look. Back at the Bistro, Craig presents Miley with a signed basketball, autographed by her favourite player.

Marco and Beth take their flirtation to the next level (Credit: ITV)

Beth grows closer to Marco

Beth meets up with Marco again. Meeting outside the precinct, they agree to go for a drink together. As Beth and Marco flirt on the swings, Marco makes his feelings clear. He kisses Beth briefly on the lips. How will she react?

Will Beth cheat on Kirky? (Credit: ITV)

Elaine pressures sneaky Stephen

In the café, Elaine pressures Stephen to tell people ahout their engagement. Stephen persuades her that they should wait until they’ve moved into their new flat together.

Meanwhile, Michael starts his new role as junior manager. He suggests to Stephen that Rufus must have drunkenly fallen into his swimming pool. Stephen’s happily goes along with Michael’s theory.

