Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Craig to be left heartbroken as Faye cheats?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, August 17 2022) reveal Faye makes a move on Michael.

But what will Michael do, and will Craig find out?

Meanwhile Zeedan goes to visit Stu in prison, and Summer makes a discovery.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Corrie.

Will Michael kiss Faye back? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Faye makes a move on Michael

Faye jealously watches Craig and and his colleague Jess talking at their community engagement stall.

She’s hurt to see that he appears to be enjoying himself as he gives her space.

Later Carla congratulates the factory workers for getting the order out ahead of time and cracks open the fizz.

The factory employees go to the Rovers to celebrate.

In the Rovers back yard Faye and Michael go outside to talk.

She soon makes a pass at Michael, but what will he do?

What does this mean for her and Craig?

Zeedan starts looking for answers (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Zeedan visits Stu

Meanwhile Craig breaks the news that Stu could be release in just a matter of days.

At Speed Daal, Yasmeen delivers a speech about domestic abuse to fundraiser guests, but she becomes visibly panicky.

Roy goes over to Speed Daal but is concerned when he finds Yasmeen having a panic attack and struggling to breathe.

Meanwhile Zeedan goes to see Stu in prison. Stu tells Zeedan about his case files and intends to prove his innocence.

After the visit, Zeedan goes to the solicitors’ office and asks Adam to request Stu’s case files.

But when Yasmeen finds out from Adam that he’s requested the case files, she’s left reeling and confronts her grandson.

Stu calls Zeedan and begs him to pass the phone to Yasmeen, but she kills the call.

Aaron tells Summer the truth (Credit: ITV)

Summer makes a discovery about Aaron

Summer goes to the garage and finds Aaron nursing a fat lip.

He quickly hurries away, leaving her concerned.

Later Summer catches up with Aaron but when she quizzes him again about his injury, he snaps.

He apologises to her and reveals the person who causes his injuries is his dad.

Aaron explains that his dad is an alcoholic and he occasionally lashes out at him.

Stephen worries about Audrey after speaking to Ken and Rita (Credit: ITV)

Audrey has an announcement

Audrey calls at No,8 and announces her plans to give the salon a complete makeover with no expense spared.

Stephen tells Ken and Rita about Audrey’s plans to reopen the salon. But Stephen realises they know something that he doesn’t.

He goes to see Audrey and grills her, but she lies making out she had a minor health scare.

Stephen insists that now is a good time to sign the trust fund paperwork, but Audrey insists she’s in no rush.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.