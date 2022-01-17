Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Craig makes a shocking discovery

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Craig makes a shocking discovery.

Meanwhile Sally confronts Tim and Amy is suspended from school.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Sally confronts Tim

Sally is convinced Tim is hiding something (Credit: ITV)

An upset Sally is convinced Tim is hiding something from her.

Meanwhile Peter urges Tim to come clean but he pays George a visit.

When Eileen discovers what’s going on Tim swears her to secrecy. Later Sally is bemused when she sees Tim with Adam.

Kevin advises Sally to speak to Tim rather than letting her imagination run away with her.

Sally confronts Tim and asks him if he’s having an affair. He denies it but when he refuses to hug her she finds his denial hard to believe and later puts a tracker on his phone.

Coronation Street spoilers: Dev and Bernie kiss

Dev and Bernie kiss (Credit: ITV)

When Dev reveals that he donated £3k to Joseph’s appeal Gemma and Bernie are genuinely touched.

Later Bernie calls in at the shop and asks him to give her first refusal on any stock that he’s about to chuck.

When Dev suggests they have a night out, Bernie pulls him in for a kiss.

Amy suspended from school

A crowd gathers to watch Amy spray painting the words ‘Stop Protecting Sex Offenders’ onto the side of a building (Credit: ITV)

At the bus stop, Amy tells Summer, Asha and Aadi that she’s done some digging and it would seem several other girls have been upskirted and harassed.

Summer begs her to drop it, but Amy is clearly on a mission.

At the school, a crowd gathers to watch Amy spray paining the words ‘Stop Protecting Sex Offenders’ onto the side of a building.

Mrs Crawshaw summons Tracy and Amy to a meeting and explains that she has no choice but to suspend Amy for wilfully damaging school property.

Later Amy tells Summer she’s been suspended and she’s shocked.

Tracy blames Summer for failing to report the incident in the first place.

Summer meets up with Aadi, Asha and Amy in Speed Daal and shows them the open letter she’s written on Insta in support of Amy.

Craig makes a shocking discovery

Craig makes a discovery (Credit: ITV)

In the salon flat, a bored Craig watches the street through a set of binoculars.

As Craig looks out of the window, he’s shocked by what he sees.

Yasmeen rejects Alya

Alya tells Yasmeen she’s proud of her (Credit: ITV)

In Speed Daal, Alya tells Yasmeen she’s proud of her for donating the £30k to Joseph’s appeal.

Yasmeen refuses to be drawn, leaving Alya hurt.

Later Yasmeen finds a note from Alya. As she reads it, it’s clear she’s fighting her emotions.

