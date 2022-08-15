Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Craig and Faye split as he pushes her too far?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Monday, August 15 2022) reveal Faye struggles with how Craig is acting.

Is it the end for the couple?

Meanwhile Audrey makes a confession to her friends, and Leanne is worried about Toyah spending time with Spider.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Corrie.

Faye is not impressed with Craig’s actions (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Craig and Faye split?

Craig approaches Carla and asks her not to put Faye under pressure at work.

When Faye finds out she has a go at Craig for humiliating her in front of her boss.

Craig apologises to his girlfriend for upsetting her.

He tries to make things better by giving her a special nightie designed to keep her cool and improve her sleep.

However this just upsets her more.

Craig asks if he should move back to his mum’s.

When she tells him to do what he wants, Craig starts to pack. Is this the end of their relationship?

Audrey makes a shocking revelation (Credit: ITV)

Audrey makes a confession

Over afternoon tea, the attention is taken off Audrey when Claudia and Charles arrive in the hotel dining room.

As Claudia and Charles row, she’s amazed when Ken, Audrey and Rita pop out from where they’ve been eavesdropping.

As they comfort Claudia, Rita remembers that is was Audrey’s birthday recently.

Audrey makes a shock announcement to her friends leaving them shocked.

The silence is broken when a waiter arrives carrying a cake and singing Happy Birthday to Audrey.

Griff introduces himself to Toyah (Credit: ITV)

Leanne fears for Toyah

Spider is uneasy when fellow protestor Griff walks into the café and introduces himself to Toyah.

Toyah invites herself along to their demo,

When they get back from the protest, Spider tries to convince Toyah that Griff is a loose canon and she should keep away from him as she’s on bail.

Later Leanne angrily accuses Spider of leading Toyah astray.

She predicts disaster is around the corner. Is she right?

Craig tries to get to the truth (Credit: ITV)

Craig digs into Stu’s case

Meanwhile Craig tells Zeedan that the detective Stu accused of persecution took early retirement for a very odd reason.

Zeedan asks Craig to try and find out more. Will he get to the truth?

Yasmeen and Zeedan receive letters from Stu begging them to visit him in prison, but Yasmeen rips them up and bins them.

