Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Carla kills in drug-induced crash?

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Friday, February 17), Carla puts Paul’s life at risk in a motorbike crash.

As Carla loses control after being drugged by Stephen, she crashes the Underworld van into Paul.

Will Paul survive in Coronation Street spoilers tonight?

Things don’t look good for Paul (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Carla crashes into Paul

Carla’s currently being drugged with LSD by Stephen.

However, she’s unaware that this is the reason behind her feeling unwell.

She also doesn’t know that Stephen removed her meeting from the diary and shredded some of her paperwork.

Tonight, Carla checks her diary confused as to why her meeting with Dick Havisham isn’t showing up.

Stephen pretends that she’s cancelled it whilst passing her another drugged drink.

However, Carla soon realises that she does have a meeting when Dick Havisham calls her and wonders where she is.

With this, Carla rushes off to get to the meeting.

She asks Abi if she can have her car back from the garage but Abi refuses, making Carla jump into the Underworld van instead.

However, she soon loses control and crashes the van into Paul who is testing out Peter’s motorbike.

Paul’s left on the floor in pain.

But, will Paul be okay?

And, will Carla get into trouble for the crash?

Max is sentenced to six months in prison (Credit: ITV)

Max learns the outcome of his sentencing

Tonight is Max’s sentencing.

Before the sentencing, David and Max learn from Max’s barrister, Kim, that Alya hasn’t submitted her personal victim statement.

This could go in Max’s favour.

In court, Max learns that he’s been sentenced to six months in a secure training centre.

After the sentencing, David gets the opportunity to quickly hug Max.

He promises to visit him as much as possible but Max makes it clear that he doesn’t want that to happen.

Inside the secure training centre, some other lads approach Max and tell him that they’re going to give him a tough time whilst he’s locked up.

Is Max in danger?

Will the lads cause trouble for Max?

Billy still has feelings for Paul (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Paul rejects Billy

Paul’s made it obvious to Dee-Dee that he still has feelings for Billy.

However, he’s feeling guilty about letting Todd take responsibility for Mike’s attack.

Tonight, Billy tells Paul at the Builder’s Yard that he still has feelings for him.

Paul rejects him and tells him that they should just be friends.

Later on, Paul’s involved in a motorbike accident.

Will the accident make him change his mind about Billy?

Or, will Paul not get the chance to put things right?

Zeedan gives Marrium a chance (Credit: ITV)

Zeedan wants to make things work with Marrium

Alya and the Nazirs sit down for Alya’s birthday meal.

As they begin to celebrate, the doorbell rings.

Alya gets up and opens it, inviting Marrium in.

Zeedan then kisses Marrium.

Is Zeedan ready to give things another go with Marrium?

Amy just can’t get Brian to leave (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Amy’s plan backfires

Amy’s desperate to get Brian to move out after witnessing him ruin her street cred with her Uni friends.

Tonight, Amy tries to convince Mary that Brian’s sorry for what he did.

Mary listens to Amy and asks Brian to be friends again.

However, things backfire for Amy when Brian invites Mary round for tea.

Brian is well and truly making himself at home.

Will Amy ever convince Brian to leave?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

