Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Carla betrays her family as Simon vows revenge

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, April 27 2022) reveal Jacob starts his job at the factory but Carla’s family aren’t happy.

Meanwhile Amy has a meltdown at school and Daniel thinks it’s time to tell her who spiked her drink.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Simon is furious with Carla (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Carla betrays her family

Carla has some questions to answer when news of Jacob’s new job at the factory reaches Simon, Toyah, Nick, Leanne and Peter.

No one can understand her decision and Simon has a go at her for her lack of loyalty.

Simon calls at the factory and publicly shames Jacob for his violent, drug dealing past.

Jacob is humiliated and Carla masks her unease.

Later Simon makes it clear to Jacob that he will never forgive him and he needs to watch his back.

Will Max tell Amy the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Will Max come clean?

A defiant Max assures David and Shona that Daniel won’t tell Amy the truth as he’s got too much to lose.

However at school Amy misreads one lad’s admiring glances and throws a cup of coffee over him.

She has a meltdown believing he could have been the one to spike her drink at the dance.

Later Daniel tells David about what happened with Amy and tells him she needs to know the truth.

Will Max tell Amy the truth?

George stayed the night at Eileen’s (Credit: ITV)

George and Eileen’s night together

George’s stay at Eileen’s appears to go without a hitch and Eileen confesses how much she enjoyed him staying over.

Tim agrees to get help (Credit: ITV)

Tim agrees to see the doctors

At No.4 Sally urges Tim to make an appointment with Dr Gaddas to discuss his impotence, but he’s clearly embarrassed and refuses.

Sally’s left frustrated but later Tim finally sees sense and agrees to see the doctor.

Leanne is honest with Toyah (Credit: ITV)

Leanne is honest with Toyah

In the Bistro, Leanne voices her concern to Toyah about the wedding that the fact that it’s all happening very quickly.

Toyah is defensive and upset. She tells Leanne that if she can’t rely on her full support she doesn’t want her at the wedding.

Leanne feels guilty, but will she support her sister?

