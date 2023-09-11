Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Shock car accident rocks Weatherfield

In tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers (Monday, September 11), a shock car accident rocks Weatherfield as Eliza is hit by a car.

After running off from Stu in anger, Eliza ends up getting knocked to the ground.

But, will Eliza be okay or will she be left with severe injuries in Coronation Street spoilers?

Eliza’s rushed to hospital (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Eliza hit by a car

Tonight, Eliza’s devastated when Dom doesn’t turn up to see her. Trying to distract her, Stu suggests that she get in the car to see her mum.

As Stu mentions Eliza’s dad not caring about her, Eliza’s furious and storms off in anger.

However, in doing so, she soon gets hit by a car and knocked to the ground in the Precinct car park.

As the car drives off, Stu rushes over and tends to Eliza as she’s taken to hospital.

Whilst there, Dom turns up with a huge teddy for his daughter, making Stu livid.

When Eliza asks Stu to leave, Alya then tells him that Eliza will see her dad’s true colours sooner rather than later.

Alya’s words of wisdom fall flat though when Eliza announces her plans to live with her dad. But, will Stu let that happen?

Evelyn threatens to call Fiz (Credit: ITV)

Evelyn gives Tyrone an ultimatum

Frustrated, Evelyn gives Tyrone an ultimatum and tells him that he needs to call Fiz.

He needs to tell her about Cassie’s overdose and how Hope was the one to find her.

If he doesn’t tell her, then she’ll personally do it instead. But, will Tyrone let Fiz know about what’s been going on?

Lauren promises to sort herself out (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Lauren rejects Roy’s offer

As Max starts working at the salon, David tells him to stay away from Lauren.

Meanwhile, Roy offers to contact social services to sort out some accommodation for Lauren.

However, she rejects his offer and promises to find a place to stay herself. But, will she find somewhere?

Darren couldn’t be more wrong (Credit: ITV)

Things are awkward for Aadi

Securing the Freshco deal, Darren books a table at the Bistro to celebrate and suggests that Amy be Aadi’s plus one.

Both Amy and Aadi try to make excuses as Dev and Darren chuckle at their embarrassment. But, will Darren realise that Aadi’s actually seeing Courtney?

Dee-Dee doesn’t realise it’s a date (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee goes on a ‘date’

Joel invites Dee-Dee out for a drink and tells her that he wants to speak about US law with her.

Dee-Dee takes him up on the offer and gets her books out. However, Joel’s disheartened when he realises that Dee-Dee doesn’t think she’s on a date with him.

But, will Dee-Dee soon realise that Joel wanted to spend time with her on a romantic level?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!