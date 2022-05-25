Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Bombshell proposal after Phill and Fiz’s shock split

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, May 25) reveals there’s a bombshell proposal after Phill and Fiz split.

Meanwhile Summer lies to Paul, and Toyah and Imran get a call about Elsie.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Phill gets down on one knee (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bombshell proposal after Phill and Fiz’s shock split

Tyrone stops by at Phill’s house to pick up Fiz’s things for her.

He hopes now Fiz and Phill are over it means he could have a chance at getting back with Fiz.

When he arrives a row breaks out between him and Phill.

As Tyrone makes a grab for Phill they lose their balance and fall into the wet cement on the patio.

Phill begins to scour the concrete and tells Tyrone he’s lost an engagement ring.

Tyrone feels bad and helps him search. Eventually he manages to dig out the ring from the wet concrete.

Later Phill goes to see Fiz at No.9. He pulls out the ring and asks Fiz to marry him.

Meanwhile Tyrone is waiting in the wings.

What will Fiz say? Will she give Phill another chance?

Summer lies to Paul (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Summer makes a risky decision

Having eaten two bags of crisps, Summer pours her insulin down the sink.

Paul goes over to the flat with a takeaway and Summer tells him she’s taken her insulin.

Summer checks her blood sugar only to find it’s far too high and starts to panic.

She checks her blood sugar again and is relieved to see it’s come down.

Imran goes along with Abi’s plan to have Alfie (Credit: ITV)

Toyah and Imran get a call

Meanwhile Abi asks Imran and Toyah if she can have Alfie for the whole day next Monday.

Toyah agrees and Imran is forced to go along with it.

Later in the cafe Toyah gets a call from social worker Lou. Lou requests an urgent meeting to discuss Elsie.

Can Jacob impress Steve? (Credit: ITV)

Jacob tries to impress Steve

In a bid to try and impress Steve, Jacob offers to message a mate who’s a roofer to fix the roof tiles.

But will it go to plan?

Faye tells Craig she’s been referred to a specialist (Credit: ITV)

Faye has some news

Elsewhere Faye reveals that she’s been referred to a fertility specialist.

