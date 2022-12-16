Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Billy makes shock move to take down Esther and Mike

Coronation Street spoilers tonight have revealed that Billy will make a shocking move to take down shady Esther and Mike in their surrogacy plan.

With all parties determined to go ahead with the surrogacy, disapproving Billy resorts to desperate measures.

But what does he do?

Will he succeed?

And, in other Coronation Street spoilers tonight, Daniel lets Daisy down as she attends her doctor’s appointment.

Meanwhile, as Simon starts his new job at the factory, he and Jacob bond as they foil an attempted robbery. But who is the mystery man who pops in to see Jacob?

Elsewhere, reviews of the play land in the Gazette, Nick’s lies and financial woes worsen, and Max gets in deeper with Griff.

Can Billy prevent Summer from going ahead with the surrogacy?

Billy tries to put a stop to Summer’s surrogacy plans

Billy is determined to put a stop to Summer’s surrogacy at any cost.

He calls a meeting with Mike and Esther.

He tries to lay down the law, but Mike tells him that the decision lies with Summer, and not Billy.

Billy tells them that he’s considering calling the police.

How will Summer react?

Will Billy follow through on his threat?

Daniel gets drunk while Daisy is attending her medical scan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Daniel lets Daisy down

It’s the day of Daisy’s doctor’s appointment for her breast lump.

Trying to mask his anxiety, Daniel gets drunk at the Rovers.

As Daisy arrives for her appointment alone, Jenny is horrified to realise that Daniel has let Daisy down.

He announces that Daisy might have cancer.

Then, he staggers out of the pub.

Peter tells him that alcohol isn’t the answer.

At the medical centre, Daisy is alone as she attends her appointment.

She and the doctor are interrupted when Daniel flings the door open and staggers in drunk.

How will Daisy react?

Who is Damon, and what does he want with Jacob? (Credit: ITV)

Jacob and Simon bury the hatchet

As Simon starts his new job at the factory, he and Jacob bond when they foil an attempted robbery.

Spotting someone trying to steal the factory van, Simon and Jacob rush over and apprehend the would-be thief.

Leanne is hurt and disappointed to see Simon and Jacob acting pally.

Later, a man called Damon pops by to see Jacob and say hello.

Jacob sends him off on his way.

Who is Damon?

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Reactions are in for the play

Following the play, Brian tries to show Mary a review published in the Gazette.

However, Mary is convinced that the play was a disaster.

She refuses to read the review.

What does the piece say?

Nick continues lying to Leanne

When the bistro is hit with another pricey repairs bill, Nick despairs.

He tells Leanne that costs for the repairs are spiralling.

Leanne sighs, and tells him that they’ll have to dip into Sam’s inheritance again.

Nick hides his shame at lying to her.

Will he come clean?

Griff continues to draw Max into his web (Credit: ITV)

Griff has a gift for Max

As Max’s friendship with Griff grows, Griff presents him with a gift.

It’s a new laptop.

Griff tells him that it’s for him to edit the gang’s films and run their social media.

How much deeper will Max get in with Griff?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

