Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Billy makes shock move to take down Esther and Mike

Can Billy stop the surrogacy from going ahead?

By Joel Harley

Coronation Street spoilers tonight have revealed that Billy will make a shocking move to take down shady Esther and Mike in their surrogacy plan.

With all parties determined to go ahead with the surrogacy, disapproving Billy resorts to desperate measures.

But what does he do?

Will he succeed?

And, in other Coronation Street spoilers tonight, Daniel lets Daisy down as she attends her doctor’s appointment.

Meanwhile, as Simon starts his new job at the factory, he and Jacob bond as they foil an attempted robbery. But who is the mystery man who pops in to see Jacob?

Elsewhere, reviews of the play land in the Gazette, Nick’s lies and financial woes worsen, and Max gets in deeper with Griff.

Billy looks worried on Coronation Street
Can Billy prevent Summer from going ahead with the surrogacy?

Billy tries to put a stop to Summer’s surrogacy plans

Billy is determined to put a stop to Summer’s surrogacy at any cost.

He calls a meeting with Mike and Esther.

He tries to lay down the law, but Mike tells him that the decision lies with Summer, and not Billy.

Billy tells them that he’s considering calling the police.

How will Summer react?

Will Billy follow through on his threat?

Daniel drunk at the bar of the rovers while talking to Jenny and Glenda on Corrie
Daniel gets drunk while Daisy is attending her medical scan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Daniel lets Daisy down

It’s the day of Daisy’s doctor’s appointment for her breast lump.

Trying to mask his anxiety, Daniel gets drunk at the Rovers.

As Daisy arrives for her appointment alone, Jenny is horrified to realise that Daniel has let Daisy down.

He announces that Daisy might have cancer.

Then, he staggers out of the pub.

Peter tells him that alcohol isn’t the answer.

At the medical centre, Daisy is alone as she attends her appointment.

She and the doctor are interrupted when Daniel flings the door open and staggers in drunk.

How will Daisy react?

Jacob walks away looking horrified, while Damon calls out to him on Corrie
Who is Damon, and what does he want with Jacob? (Credit: ITV)

Jacob and Simon bury the hatchet

As Simon starts his new job at the factory, he and Jacob bond when they foil an attempted robbery.

Spotting someone trying to steal the factory van, Simon and Jacob rush over and apprehend the would-be thief.

Leanne is hurt and disappointed to see Simon and Jacob acting pally.

Later, a man called Damon pops by to see Jacob and say hello.

Jacob sends him off on his way.

Who is Damon?

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Reactions are in for the play

Following the play, Brian tries to show Mary a review published in the Gazette.

However, Mary is convinced that the play was a disaster.

She refuses to read the review.

What does the piece say?

Nick continues lying to Leanne

When the bistro is hit with another pricey repairs bill, Nick despairs.

He tells Leanne that costs for the repairs are spiralling.

Leanne sighs, and tells him that they’ll have to dip into Sam’s inheritance again.

Nick hides his shame at lying to her.

Will he come clean?

Griff smiling creepily on Coronation Street
Griff continues to draw Max into his web (Credit: ITV)

Griff has a gift for Max

As Max’s friendship with Griff grows, Griff presents him with a gift.

It’s a new laptop.

Griff tells him that it’s for him to edit the gang’s films and run their social media.

How much deeper will Max get in with Griff?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Billy Comforts Summer After She Had Her Miscarriage | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Billy Mayhew Coronation Street Coronation Street Spoilers

Trending Articles

Emmerdale fans love the ‘new’ Paddy as they declare: ‘Never thought he had it in him’
Nick Knowles scowling and Prince William and Harry in hard hard
Prince Harry news: Nick Knowles makes heartbreaking confession about William and Harry’s behaviour on DIY SOS special
Prince William and Kate looking sombre, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looking worried
William and Kate break silence following fresh Harry and Meghan documentary claims
Prince Harry, Meghan and The Queen
Harry and Meghan: ‘Devastated’ Queen left ‘very low’ after grandson’s attacks on monarchy
Kelsey Parker smiling and with husband Tom
Life After Tom: Kelsey Parker declares ‘Tom would be happy for me’ as she opens up on finding new romance
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Louis
William and Kate: Royal fans all have the same theory about Prince Louis after carol service