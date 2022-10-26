Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Audrey learns truth about Stephen after shock announcement?

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday October 26, 2022), Audrey makes a shock announcement that stops Stephen’s plans in their tracks.

Has Audrey found out the truth about Stephen’s lies?

Elsewhere, Daisy gets a shock when Bertie calls her ‘Mummy’.

And, Tyrone takes up taekwondo.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Has Stephen been caught out? (Credit: ITV)

Audrey makes a shock announcement

Tonight, Audrey asks Stephen to silence her phone for her because her notifications keep going off.

Stephen uses this to his advantage and keeps the phone so that he can answer the call from the mortgage broker.

The broker needs to speak to Audrey to confirm that she’s of sound mind.

Thinking of a way to get round this, Stephen asks Gabrielle to pretend to be Audrey.

With his plan seeming to work, Stephen tells Gabrielle that she’ll soon get the money from the equity release.

He then plans to make a run for it by telling Gail that he’s going to leave Weatherfield now that his mum is on the mend.

However, as Audrey makes a shock announcement, Stephen’s plans are at risk of falling through.

Has Audrey found out the truth about Stephen’s lies?

Is Daisy ready for things to get serious? (Credit: ITV)

Bertie gives Daisy a scare

Beth babysits Bertie for the day to allow Daniel to grieve for Sinead on her anniversary.

In the Rovers, Daniel tells Daisy that he really wants her to move in with him and be a part of his and Bertie’s family.

Daisy is over the moon about this but doesn’t quite realise how big of a step this is.

Later on, Beth drops Bertie back home but gets a shock when Bertie calls Daisy ‘Mummy.’

With everything starting to get very real, Daisy goes to tell Jenny about her concerns.

She’s scared to commit to Daniel.

However, Jenny tries to talk her round, but will she listen?

Spider puts his job first (Credit: ITV)

Spider pushes Toyah to the side-lines

Griff asks Peter, Toyah and Spider to come to a gig with him.

However, Toyah and Spider decide to spend the night in with each other instead.

Later on, Spider speaks to his boss who tells him that he has to go to the concert to keep an eye on Griff.

Toyah’s devastated when Spider cancels their plans and decides to go out with his ‘mate’ instead.

Will Spider tell Toyah the truth about his job?

Is Ty cheating on Fiz again? (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone’s new hobby upsets Fiz

Tyrone decides to join a taekwondo class which sounds like just a bit of fun on the surface.

However, Sean soon reminds Fiz what happened when Ty last started a new hobby.

He had an affair with Alina after starting a yoga class.

Fiz worries that Ty’s taekwondo might be an excuse for him cheating again.

But, is she right?

Eileen caught a glimpse of Heaven (Credit: ITV)

Eileen details her near-death experience

After her accident in Monday night’s episode (Monday October 24, 2022), which saw her get knocked unconscious, Eileen’s personality has changed.

She’s now looking on the bright side of life.

Tonight, Eileen tells George that she’s going to treat him, before agreeing to cook some food for the soup kitchen.

With her family fearing that something’s seriously wrong with her, Eileen reveals that during her accident, she saw a glimpse of Heaven.

She’s now felt the need to change for the better.

George listens on as Eileen reveals that she saw lights, heard music and smelt something sweet.

But, will George reveal the truth about his involvement in Eileen’s Heavenly experience?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

