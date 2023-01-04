Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Attack horror as Griff’s plan to target the market takes hold

In Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, January 4 2023) Max fears something is going to happen at the market.

Meanwhile Jacob regrets agreeing to work for Damon, and Gemma and Bernie find themselves in a difficult position.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Max starts to worry (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Danger on the cobbles

Maria, Alya, Daryan, Stu and Gary set up the stalls at the Peace market.

Griff tells Max that the Speed Daal van is at the bottom of the canal, but later Max is concerned when he sees the van back on Victoria Street.

When Lauren takes a call from her dad, warning her to stay away from the market today, Max thinks they should call the police and warn people.

Will they make it in time?

Meanwhile Spider regains consciousness after his successful operation.

Toyah tells him she will learn to put up with the dangers of his job as she can’t live without him.

Damon starts giving Jacob jobs (Credit: ITV)

Damon ropes Jacob into trouble?

In the street Damon offers Jacob a full time job at the Bistro earning double the money he would get at the factory.

Later Jacob hands his notice in to Carla, but she warns him he’s making a mistake.

Damon tells Nick if he tries to get involved he well tell Leanne everything.

But when Damon tells Jacob he needs him to a deliver a package, Jacob starts to regret his decision.

Gemma and Bernie have an idea to make Mrs York listen (Credit: ITV)

Gemma and Bernie start a protest

Meanwhile Gemma and Bernie go to the school to confront Joseph’s teacher, Mrs York.

When Mrs York is totally dismissive of Joseph’s BSL skills, a furious Gemma and Bernie stage a sit-in in a classroom, demanding that the school teach BSL to all their pupils.

However Michael is horrified when he finds himself locked in with them, saying he’s only there to discuss Glory’s start date at the nursery.

Back on the street, news of the protest reaches Chesney as people start to tune into Gemma’s livestream.

Mrs York locks the classroom and says that Gemma, Bernie and Michael can stay there all night.

Will Teddy start to remember what really happened? (Credit: ITV)

Teddy goes to stay with Jenny

Jenny returns from the hospital with Teddy and she helps him into the pub.

Stephen watches on in despair. Will Jenny find out the truth?

It looks like Roy is starting to enjoy his new phone (Credit: ITV)

Roy makes a confession

Brian goes to the café to find Roy listening to classical music on his new smartphone.

Roy reluctantly admits to him that the phone does have his uses.

