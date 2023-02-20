Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Angry confrontation over new ‘love triangle’

Coronation Street spoilers tonight have revealed that David Platt’s week goes from bad to worse as he’s dumped by Shona – following a drunken pass at Maria.

Can David win furious Shona back?

And, in other Coronation Street spoilers tonight, Alya begins to come to terms with her stabbing.

Elsewhere, Stephen pays a visit to Carla.

Paul tells Dee-Dee that Billy kissed him, while Todd urges Paul to open up.

And Daisy is dismayed when Justin leaves another message.

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: David is down in the dumps

David asks Daniel if he can find out how Max is coping at the STC.

At the STC, an officer finds Max nursing facial injuries.

She calls David at The Rovers, telling him that Max was attacked.

Later, Maria finds David drunk and alone in Victoria Garden.

Lending him a sympathetic ear, Maria is horrified when David leans in for a kiss.

Recoiling, she orders him to go home.

Afterwards, David pays Alya a visit – and it’s then that Shona enters the restaurant.

She tells David that from now on, they’ll face everything together.

Meanwhile, Maria tells Gary about David’s attempt to kiss her.

Furious, Gary seeks out David and Shona at the Rovers – and drops David in it.

As Shona storms out, David tells Gary that he was drunk and regrets the kiss.

Back at home, Shona tells David that she’s leaving him.

Is it all over for David and Shona?

Angry Alya opens up to a client about her trauma (Credit: ITV)

Alya unburdens herself

Alya waves Zeedan off as he sets out for London.

Later, she meets Jayden – a client who’s been accused of stabbing someone.

Before Adam and Dee-Dee can stop her, Alya describes exactly what it’s like to be stabbed.

Ryan listens as Alya unburdens herself and suggests she should put it all down in her personal victim statement.

Later, at No.6, Ryan pulls Alya in for a hug and it turns into a passionate kiss.

After Stephen spikes her drink again, Peter grows worried for Carla (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Stephen tops Carla up

Carla suggests she might return to work.

Peter calls at the factory to pick up some files for Carla, and explains that she hopes to be back in a few days.

Later, Stephen calls in to the flat with Carla’s file.

While Carla isn’t looking, he spikes her glass of water with LSD.

Carla starts to feel dizzy and disorientated.

Peter tells Stephen he’s going to call the doctor.

Will Stephen’s plan to oust Carla succeed?

Paul tells Dee-Dee about Billy’s kiss

With his leg still causing him pain, Paul joins Dee-Dee in the kitchen.

He tells Dee-Dee that Billy kissed him.

He says that he can’t afford to get involved again – as there are too many complications.

Meanwhile, Todd urges Paul to come clean to Billy about the assault on Mike.

Stalker Justin strikes again

Daisy is dismayed when stalker Justin sends her another message.

In a voicemail, he explains that he found her number on a delivery package.

What will Daisy do next?

