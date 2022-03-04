Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Adam to go to prison as Lydia gets him arrested?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Lydia sets Adam up once again.

Meanwhile Abi turns to drugs as she struggles with the break up, and Emma is tempted to see Jon again.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Adam arrested

Lydia sets Adam up again (Credit: ITV)

Adam assures Sarah that Lydia is telling lies.

At the flat, Sarah demands the dates and times from Lydia of when she supposedly had sex with Adam.

When Sarah suggests it’s all lies, Lydia shows Sarah threatening texts, making out they’re from Adam.

Sarah points out they’re from a different number but when Lydia suggests she calls the number, Sarah is shocked to find a phone ringing in Adam’s drawer.

When Adam returns home he finds Sarah dumping his stuff outside.

Later a desperate Adam calls by Lydia’s house asking to talk. Lydia plays the victim and shouts at Adam to leave her alone, making out she’s terrified of him.

Lydia eventually opens the door but as Adam steps inside, he’s horrified to see she’s trashed her own house in an another elaborate bid to set him up.

As he pulls out his phone to call the police, Lydia tells him it’s too late and they’re already on their way.

Soon the police arrest Adam on suspicion of threatening behaviour and criminal damage.

Adam is furious to realise he’s walked into another one of Lydia’s traps.

But what does this mean for Adam? Can he prove he’s innocent?

Abi buys drugs

Abi starts drinking (Credit: ITV)

At No.13, Abi tearfully packs up her things. Alone in Victoria Garden she swigs vodka and scrolls through pictures of Seb.

Toyah finds Abi knocking back the vodka and urges her to go to a support group. Abi agrees just to keep her quiet.

Abi later introduces Toyah to Dean, making out he’s her sponsor who’s agreed to help her through her addiction.

Toyah’s pleased but as Dean hands Abi a bag of drugs, they share a laugh at gullible Toyah.

Emma’s tempted to see Jon again

Emma promises Faye that she won’t see Jon again (Credit: ITV)

Amy admits to Emma that she’s going to see Jacob, but begs her not to tell anyone.

Meanwhile Emma promises Faye that she won’t see Jon again, but when her phone beeps with a message from Jon inviting her for a drink she’s torn,

Later Jon finds Emma watching film clips on her phone.

When he suggests they have a night in with a film and popcorn, Emma’s tempted.

Bernie and Linda make amends

Can Bernie and Linda put everything behind them? (Credit: ITV)

Bernie and Linda accept that the one thing they have in common is their love for Joseph.

Sam challenges Roy to a game of chess

Sam loses to Roy at chess (Credit: ITV)

Having read his chess book cover to cover, Sam challenges Roy to another game.

Roy wins at chess and Sam offers him a reluctant handshake, declaring himself useless.

Can he beat Roy at chess?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

From March 7, Coronation Street will air hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm.

