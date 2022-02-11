Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Adam murdered on Valentine’s Day?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Adam‘s tormentor leaves another chilling threat.

Meanwhile Asha and Summer find out who Amy‘s boyfriend is, and mischievous Sally has a plan.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Adam in danger?

Adam’s tormentor leaves another threat (Credit: ITV)

Lydia lets herself into Adam and Sarah’s flat. After snipping off the heads of two red roses she leaves a note reading: ‘Happy Valentine’s Day. It might be your last.’

Will she plan to kill Adam on Valentine’s Day?

Asha and Summer find out the truth

Amy meets up with Jacob (Credit: ITV)

Amy lies to Steve, telling him the police called and they’ve released Jacob pending further investigations.

When Summer and Asha quiz Amy about Jacob’s break-in, she leaps to his defence and Summer realises that Jacob is the mystery boyfriend.

Amy begs Summer and Asha not to tell anyone about her relationship with Jacob.

Later Steve installs a CCTV camera in the backyard of No.1. Amy meets up with Jacob and assures they’ll work something out.

Daniel apologises

Daniel calls at No.8 and apologises (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Abi set to die in horrific car crash?

Daniel calls at No.8 and apologises for letting slip about David’s ordeal.

Kelly leaves Gary and Maria’s?

Gary finds Kelly packing her things (Credit: ITV)

Gary returns home to find Kelly packing her things.

Sally hatches a plan

Tim and Steve settle down for a movie night with Elaine (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Valentine’s Day horror on the cobbles?

When Elaine suggests they have a movie night together, Tim’s all for it.

A mischievous Sally tells Elaine that ‘Terms of Endearment’ is his favourite film.

As Tim and Steve settle down for a movie night, they’re horrified to find the film Elaine has picked is ‘Terms of Endearment’.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Will you be watching tonight’s Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.