Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Adam loses his sight after Lydia’s attack?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, March 23) reveal Adam needs an operation to save his sight.

Meanwhile Gary makes an alarming discovery and Beth becomes suspicious of Craig’s career change.

All this and more in tonight’s Corrie episode.

Adam claims he doesn’t remember what happened (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Adam loses his sight?

At the hospital the doctor tells Ken and Daniel that Adam has suffered a bleed behind the eye and needs an operation to save his sight.

As they quiz Adam about his fall, suggesting Lydia’s to blame, Adam claims he doesn’t remember what happened.

Meanwhile Peter breaks the news to Sarah about Adam. But she says Adam is no longer her problem.

Carla encourages Sarah to be there for him when he wakes up as it’s clear she still cares about him.

Will Sarah go to see Adam, and will Adam be okay?

Kelly lays into her mum (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Gary makes a shocking discovery

When Aggie lets slip to Kelly that Laura has been drinking on top of her medication, Kelly is furious.

Kelly goes to find Laura and calls her the most selfish mum in the world.

She then tells her mother that she wants her out of Gary and Maria’s, leaving Laura crushed.

Overhearing their argument, Gary urges Kelly to cut Laura some slack and make the most of the time she has left with her.

When Laura asks Gary to become Kelly’s guardian, as he’s been more of a dad to her than Rick ever was.

What will Gary say?

But it seems Gary has bigger issues to deal with when Maria shows him a picture of the new site for County’s training ground.

She says it’s been moved because of her campaign but Gary is horrified and reveals the new site is where he moved Rick’s body to.

What will Gary do?

Beth clocks Craig’s bad mood (Credit: ITV)

Beth gets closer to the truth

Beth clocks Craig’s bad mood and suggests that he didn’t really want to leave the police force and there’s more going on.

As she listens in, Faye tries to hide her guilt.

She attempts to surprise Craig with a night out but it doesn’t go to plan when he points out he has work in the morning.

Craig admits to Emma that a part of him resents Faye for ruining his career.

Phill has some news for Maria (Credit: ITV)

Phill to lose his job for Maria?

Having cast their votes, Gary and Maria head out to the polling station and pose for photos.

However Phill admits he may lose his job over the leaked report and Maria feels terrible.

He also says Kirk has been sacked as Buzzer Bee, but was it worth it?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm for an hour.

