Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Aaron tries to gaslight Amy over ‘sleeping together’

Coronation Street spoilers tonight have revealed that, following his actions the night before, Aaron Sandford attempts to gaslight Amy Barlow into thinking she consented to sex.

Will she believe him?

In other Coronation Street spoilers tonight, Fiz begins to realise that Hope may be telling the truth about Beth’s slap.

Meanwhile, Tim is shocked at Elaine’s news.

Elsewhere, Daisy is horrified by stalker Justin’s latest move.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

Both struggling after the night before, Aaron reveals to a horrified Amy what happened between them

Rapist Aaron tries to cover his tracks

It’s the morning after the night before, and Amy wakes up hungover and with no memory of going to bed.

Meanwhile, at the garage, hungover Aaron feels awful.

Later, they meet at Speed Daal for lunch.

Aaron tells Amy that he’s also struggling – that things went too far, and that they shouldn’t have slept together.

Amy is reeling in shock at Aaron’s revelation.

Having made up with Summer, he catches up with Amy on the street and begs her to forget about their night together.

When Amy tells him that she was too drunk to have consented, Aaron tries to convince her that she wanted sex as much as he did.

He asserts that she is just as responsible for what happened as he is.

Amy knows that he’s lying.

What will she do next?

After Hope flinches from Fiz, she and Tyrone confront Beth (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Hope’s flinch makes Fiz realise the truth

Fiz and Tyrone pop home for a romantic lunch together.

However, they find Hope there, having skipped school.

As Fiz steps towards her, Hope flinches and begs Fiz not to hit her.

Stunned, Fiz and Tyrone accuse Beth of slapping Hope and then lying about it.

Will Beth come clean?

Tim reels at Elaine’s news

Tim sees a picture of a country cottage on Elaine’s laptop.

Elaine tells him that she’s taking Stephen’s advice and looking at properties.

Tim worries for his mum.

Daisy is horrified by Justin’s latest move (Credit: ITV)

Stalker Justin pops up again

Daisy meets her mum for lunch.

But when Christina introduces her new boyfriend, Daisy is horrified.

It’s none other than stalker Justin.

