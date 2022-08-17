Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Aaron’s dark secret revealed

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, August 17 2022) reveal Aaron reveals his secret to Summer.

Meanwhile Faye makes a move on Michael, and Zeedan is determined to get answers.

All this and more in tonight’s Corrie.

Aaron tells Summer the truth (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Aaron tells Summer his secret

Summer goes to the garage and finds Aaron nursing a fat lip.

When she starts to question him, he hurries away.

Summer catches up with her boyfriend but when she quizzes him about his lip again, he snaps at her.

Aaron later apologises and reveals the person who has been causing his injuries is his dad.

He explains that his dad is an alcoholic and he occasionally lashes out at him.

What will Summer do?

Yasmeen has a panic attack (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Zeedan to help Stu?

Craig breaks the news that Stu could be released in a matter of days.

Later at Speed Daal Yasmeen delivers a speech about domestic abuse to the fundraiser guests, but she becomes visibly panicky.

Roy soon comes to Speed Daal and is worried when he finds Yasmeen having a panic attack and struggling to breathe.

Meanwhile Zeedan goes to see Stu in prison.

Stu tells Zeedan he intends to prove his innocence, telling him about his case files.

Afterwards Zeedan goes to see Adam at the solicitors’ office and requests Stu’s case files.

But when Yasmeen finds out what her grandson has done, she’s left reeling.

She confronts Zeedan but he gets a call from Stu. Stu begs him to put Yasmeen on the phone but she kills the call.

An upset Faye leans in to kiss Michael (Credit: ITV)

Faye makes a move on Michael

Faye is not happy when she sees Craig having a laugh with his colleague Jess at their community engagement stall.

She’s hurt that he seems to be enjoying himself.

Later Carla congratulates the factory workers for getting the order out ahead of time and cracks open the fizz.

The factory staff go over the Rovers to celebrate but when Michael and Faye go into the back yard, she tries to kiss him.

What will Michael do?

Stephen worries about Audrey (Credit: ITV)

Audrey’s announcement

Audrey goes to No.8 and announces her plans to give the salon a complete makeover, sparing no expense.

However when Stephen tells Ken and Rita about Audrey’s plans to reopen the salon, he becomes suspicious they know something he doesn’t.

Stephen grills Audrey but she lies saying she just had a minor health scare.

Stephen suggests that now is a good time for her to sign the trust fund paperwork.

However Audrey insists she’s not in any rush to get it done.

