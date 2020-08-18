Coronation Street SPOILERS: Todd is reported missing… is he dead?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Todd is reported as missing. As a body turns up, is he dead?

This week, Sean and Mary open a letter addressed to Eileen from Todd demanding £1000. But when it seems he’s a no show, his friends become worried he’s in trouble.

In next week’s scenes, Sean is desperately worried about Todd and searches social media sites hoping for clues, but he’s left frustrated.

Billy confides in Paul that Sean is worried about Todd and is convinced he’s in some sort of trouble.

Sean and Billy report Todd missing (Credit: ITV)

Sean calls round with a present for Paul and tells Billy about his futile attempt to find Todd. But Billy reckons they’ve got no option other than to go to the police.

Realising he’s right, Sean and Billy report Todd to the police as a missing person.

Later Sean confirms that Todd is officially on the missing persons’ list. Sean and Billy meet up with the Finding People charity. They assure them they’ll do everything they can to try and find Todd.

Coronation Street: A body is found. Is Todd dead?

Sean discovers a body was found in the river (Credit: ITV)

Despite Billy’s reservations, Sean decides to trawl through the missing persons’ database. But when he discovers a man’s body was found in the river the day before, he becomes emotional.

Todd’s return

It was announced earlier this month that the character Todd would be returning played by new actor Gareth Pierce.

The role was previously played by Bruno Langley on and off from 2001 until 2017.

Todd is coming back played by new actor Gareth (Credit: ITV)

Todd went on the run in 2017 after attempting to run away with granddaughter Summer.

However when the police caught up to him, he ended up assaulting an officer before fleeing.

But will things be smooth sailing when he finally returns to the cobbles? And where has he been all this time?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

